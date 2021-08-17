Who are false prophets?

In a shocking Aug. 3 letter, a writer accused Fox News, right-wing religious stations, and some Republican Congresspersons of possessing a “hatred for America.” This assertion is about as smart as blaming Republicans for starting the Defund Police Movement. Oh wait, the Democrats have done that too.
First of all, the writer attacked the only news network I’m aware of that still plays the National Anthem to open its daily programming as hating America. Secondly, he would want you to believe that the Democratic Party, whose membership is full of self-avowed Socialists and even Marxists, is more pro-American than the Republican Party. Complete absurdity!
To be pro-American, one has to believe in the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and individual liberty with the means to defend it. That is what separates the greatest country the world has ever known versus all others. The Democratic Party is against all of these virtues. If you don’t believe so, take a look at their platform.
Democrats pretend the Bill of Rights doesn’t exist. Freedom of Religion means all religions are accepted because establishing a single one is prohibited. Democrats think that means religion and God must be legislated out of American culture. To be anti-religion is to be anti-American. This is the party that shut down churches during the pandemic and left abortion clinics and liquor stores open. Declaring that “speech is violence” or accusing people of using the wrong pronouns are anti-American because they restrict free speech. Suspending accounts on internet platforms, blocking publishers from disseminating information, making sure opposing viewpoints are quashed means freedom of the press is dead.
We all know how the Democrats are in a perpetual war with the 2nd Amendment. The 5th Amendment -- Biden’s “30x30” program is a clear violation. The 6th Amendment -- due process goes out the window if you are a police officer or a Republican nominee to the Supreme Court. 12th Amendment describes the Electoral College -- enough said. 17th Amendment codifies two senators per state. Trying to pass D.C. statehood is a direct violation of the 23rd Amendment. The 1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th, 12th, 17th, and 23rd Amendments -- the Democratic Party actively opposes seven of the 28 Amendments, plus the actual Constitution! One can’t be more anti-American than that.
Jim Faust
Dothan