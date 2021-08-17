Who are false prophets?

In a shocking Aug. 3 letter, a writer accused Fox News, right-wing religious stations, and some Republican Congresspersons of possessing a “hatred for America.” This assertion is about as smart as blaming Republicans for starting the Defund Police Movement. Oh wait, the Democrats have done that too.

First of all, the writer attacked the only news network I’m aware of that still plays the National Anthem to open its daily programming as hating America. Secondly, he would want you to believe that the Democratic Party, whose membership is full of self-avowed Socialists and even Marxists, is more pro-American than the Republican Party. Complete absurdity!

To be pro-American, one has to believe in the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and individual liberty with the means to defend it. That is what separates the greatest country the world has ever known versus all others. The Democratic Party is against all of these virtues. If you don’t believe so, take a look at their platform.