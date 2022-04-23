Who has responsibility?

We give the responsibility of our health to health departments at all levels.

We give the responsibility of raising our young children to government-funded childcare programs.

We give the responsibility of educating all of us to teachers’ unions and Departments of Education.

We give the responsibility of public communication to technology companies.

We give the responsibility of being informed to the media.

We give the responsibility of morality to social media and Disney.

We give the responsibility of justice to the DOJ, activists and judges.

We give the responsibility of governance to politicians.

We give the responsibility of managing our taxes to Congresses.

We give the responsibility of securing and defending our country and state to the president and governors.

Data shows the Birx/Fauci/CDC/FDA agenda of masks, lockdowns, and shots caused more damage than the virus.

More kids today are told they are gender confused, and CRT is in our schools at all levels nationwide.

Media censorship and bias have been used to sway its users.

Less than 50% of Americans now claim to be religious, and 50% of Disney’s content will promote LGBT+ to children.

The judicial system is practicing more political justice than actual justice.

Our energy, food supply, and economy have been intentionally disrupted by bad policies, programs, and decisions of our elected and unelected governmental employees, as well as foreign elitists.

If we vote for whoever gives us the biggest kickback or the most governmental programs, we aren’t responsible, right?

Terry Todd

Enterprise