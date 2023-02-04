Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes. Floyd wailed, pleaded for Chauvin to remove his knee, bystanders screamed, "Let him up," as three other Minneapolis police officers aided and abetted Chauvin’s death. Floyd’s on-camera murder incited riots and rampaging.

Floyd’s Memorial Day 2020 murder by MPD officers illustrated what Martin Luther King decried in his 1963 “I Have a Dream,” speech. King raged against "…the unspeakable horrors of police brutality." He said civil rights veterans attending the Washington March had been staggered by the winds of police brutality. Almost 60 years later, like taxes, death, and trouble, police brutality is as difficult to exterminate as rats.

Five Memphis Police Department Officers, all weighing at least 200 pounds demonstrated how craven, corrupt, and calloused they were by beating, kicking, and Tasing 6-foot, 3-inch, 145-pound motorist Tyre Nichols. The family attorneys for the Nichols’ family said the preliminary independent autopsy was conducted by a highly regarded, nationally known forensic pathologist. He said Nichols died from extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating. An attorney for the Nichols family said police treated him like a human piñata during the savage encounter.

A photo shows Nichols in a hospital bed, a breathing tube protruding from his mouth, his right eye closed by gross swelling, the right eye similarly swollen, he had a gash above his right eye, and his forehead was marred by purplish swelling that approached his hairline.

Floyd’s murder, compelled MPD to institute a new policy that mandated officers to intervene and protect suspects when another officer used excessive force. These criminals, masquerading as officers, disregarded policy, oath, and conscience.

The department fired them, they’re jailed, and face second-degree murder charges, among others. Who’s going to police the police?

Marc D. Greenwood

Opelika