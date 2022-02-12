Why all the fuss?

With the exception of the Dothan Eagle editorial board, a disgruntled county commissioner, and a couple of local politicians maybe looking to garner a few more votes, why all this hoopla over selecting Southeast Health Care Authority members?

Southeast Health has grown over the decades from just a single local hospital in the 1950s to a top-rated regional health care facility, the largest employer in our county, and the developer of well-respected modern medical college. To me, this certainly looks like success and it was all under the guidance of a board that has been selected and approved the same way for many years. I am certainly not opposed to change for the better, but to me this looks a lot like change simply for the sake of change or possibly to sooth a few bruised egos.