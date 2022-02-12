Why all the fuss?

With the exception of the Dothan Eagle editorial board, a disgruntled county commissioner, and a couple of local politicians maybe looking to garner a few more votes, why all this hoopla over selecting Southeast Health Care Authority members?
Southeast Health has grown over the decades from just a single local hospital in the 1950s to a top-rated regional health care facility, the largest employer in our county, and the developer of well-respected modern medical college. To me, this certainly looks like success and it was all under the guidance of a board that has been selected and approved the same way for many years. I am certainly not opposed to change for the better, but to me this looks a lot like change simply for the sake of change or possibly to sooth a few bruised egos.
To my knowledge, I know of no issues of board misconduct that would indicate the current system is broken. County commissioners continue to maintain the right to reject nominees if they consider them unqualified for the position. So instead of wasting time and money on unnecessary constitutional amendments and elections, why not continue with what has worked and, by all indications, has worked extremely well? Our county commissioners and certainly state legislators have more than enough problems that really matter where they can and should be focusing their attention.