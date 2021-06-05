Why high-speed police pursuits?

Why are there so many high speed police chases in the Houston County area? Yes I get it, they insulted the deputy's honor by not stopping and breaking traffic laws, but I regularly witness law enforcement breaking traffic laws without consequence.

High-speed chases exacerbate the situation and put countless others at risk. Is it going to take a senseless tragedy involving innocent bystanders to bring attention to the issue? Is a 20-mile high speed chase justified for a broken turn signal and suspicion of marijuana? Many police don't even use their own turn signals. We know law enforcement tracks people's cell phones and the warrant process to do so is rubber-stamped. Add to that some sort of surveillance camera every 100 feet and the likelihood of another police presence down the road, is it really necessary?