I was in Marianna, Florida, and see that they have a 7.5% sales tax, no sales tax on groceries, and no state income tax. Yet Jackson County and the state of Florida seem to be doing pretty good financially.

This is an election year and our commissioners and mayor are up for reelection. It would seem to me that a good platform to run on would be lowering the sales tax. We know what happens if revenue falls; politicians raise taxes. Since Dothan is receiving an excess amount of tax revenue and we have such a large surplus, why not lower taxes and allow us taxpayers to keep some of our money?