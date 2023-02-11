Why not Reed?

Does anyone in Washington have the courage to ask why ex-Marine Trevor Reed’s release from Russian prison wasn't negotiated before negotiating the release of Brittney Griner? Do you know the answer why?

Ken McKissack

Dothan

A small minority

In response to Ms. Penny Palmer’s Jan. 29 letter to the editor, I wish to dispute her sentence, “Human responsibility for the change is exaggerated.”

According to Forbes, a conservative business publication, they fact-checked a common claim that 97% of scientists support the premise of human-caused global warming, their analysis does not support that claim. However, they have examined 928 peer-reviewed studies from 2008 to 2015. The percent of scientists in studies who believe in human-caused global warming ranges from 84% to 97% in published surveys and 53% to 92% in non-published surveys.

Forbes rated the 97% claim as false but did agree that general consensus among scientists in human-caused global warming is well above 80%.

Are there scientists who do not believe global warming is caused by humans? Yes. But they are in a small minority.

Luke Douglas

Headland

Traitors within

Alan Greenspan, who called for the opening up of the H-1B visa program to lower the wages of America’s skilled workers, is quoted in an article by Michael Cutler in December 2009. Why would the former head of the Federal Reserve want to lower the wages of our skilled workers (doctors, dentists, teachers, researchers, etc.)? The answer is as simple as looking at his membership in the Council on Foreign Relations, the goal of which is to quietly merge the United States into a global economy/one world government.

The article “US citizens get chance to play role in resettling refugees” in the Dothan Eagle issue of Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, could very possibly answer the question of where we stand today. The article lists 20 poverty stricken, mostly 3rd world countries that these “refugees” will come from. When I pulled this article up on the internet there were pictures of pitiful people beside the title of each contributing country. These unfortunate people are not skilled workers that will be able to contribute to our economy by immediately securing good paying jobs that will support them and their families. These poor people are more of the destitute “refugees” that will prove to be a glut on our economy and on our educational system.

Cicero once said “A nation can survive its fools and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and he carries his banners openly against the city. But the traitor moves among those within the gates freely.

His sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears no traitor; he speaks in the accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their garments and he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men.”

I propose that this sleight of hand called the “Welcome Corps” is more work of the traitors that have infested all levels of our government.

Judi Jay

Slocomb