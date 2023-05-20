Related to this story

Most Popular

Defining ‘woke’

Defining ‘woke’

I had to Google the word “woke” to know what it meant. It now seems after Florida started banning books and all Republican states followed rig…

What constitutes ‘hate crime?’

What constitutes ‘hate crime?’

Ralph Yarl’s mother sent the 16-year old to pick-up his two younger brothers. By mistake, Yarl knocked on the wrong door. Andrew Lester, an 84…

A damaging action

A damaging action

This issue may bear a personal weight on me, for it involves the fate of Alabama's education system and the Republican majority's drive to pla…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio