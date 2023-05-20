Sixty-eight years ago, I enlisted in the military and spent the next 50 years (27 military and 23 as an instructor pilot at the Army Aviation School) training to fight America's enemies, fighting, or training others to fight.

Now, the Republican-controlled Alabama House of Representatives has passed legislation to send me to one of Alabama's hell-hole prisons for up to 20 years if I assist my almost blind, 81-year-old wife of 59 years in obtaining an absentee ballot or helping her complete it. If she's almost blind, how will she know for whom to vote? Because, each day, I take the paper to her room in the nursing home, where she has been a resident almost four years, and read it to her.

What next? Are there plans to send me to prison if I continue to sign the form at her doctor's office every three months for the shots she gets in both eyes to combat macular degeneration?

Of course, persecuting old people for trying to stay alive and/or vote is a higher priority than removing tax on groceries, prison reform, passing gun regulation, feeding or providing medical care for poor people.

Why the harassment for voting? It has nothing to do with voter "fraud" of which there is almost none and everything to do with suppressing the vote, especially the vote of old people and minorities and proving loyalty to Trump and his BIG lie.

Carl L. Hess

Ozark