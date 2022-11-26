 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘With all due respect…’

In an article from a CBS affiliate in upstate Alabama, Geneva Mayor David Hayes lamented criticism of his tenure as the town's executive officer on various social media outlets.

With all due respect to Mayor Hayes, his feelings about your critics are irrelevant when it comes to Republican candidates who have been exposed as election deniers and insurrectionist sympathizers, i.e. Trump devotees who were on the ballot in the midterm election. It should also be said that those very candidates ran on the banner of a political party in eliminating the democratic process under the premise of fascism.

If the mayor would consider this, he could be the catalyst for prosperity in Geneva, as with a major economic boon to Geneva County to where it would attract residents across the southwest and southeastern borders.

Consider a new renaissance for Downtown Geneva with regard to birthing new shops, restaurants, or possibly a movie theater, as with wooing nationally-known franchises/chains as Target, T.J. MAXX., Marshall's, Sonic, Wendy's, or Chick-fil-A to set up shop in Geneva.

It would be more incumbent upon the mayor to press the state legislature to push for Medicaid expansion, uphold the Child Tax Credit and raising the state/federal living wage to $15 dollars an hour to match the cost of inflation.

The mayor alluded to the constitution in regard to free speech. He fails to realize that should democracy fall, freedom will come to naught if his citizens are unable to live out their daily experiences according to the constitution, should authoritarianism come into play. In short, the mayor works for the people, not the other way around. Criticism, good or ill, comes with the job, no feelings or egos bruised.

Mayor Hayes should consider whether to maintain the status quo for the wealthiest few or write a new chapter of inclusion, equity, and prosperity in the history of Geneva County and South Alabama as a whole.

Sanford S. Williams

Geneva

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
