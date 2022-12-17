Woke hypocrites

I often wonder why virtue signalers think before they can contribute to their pet crusade, the government must require all taxpayers to contribute to it. We have a frequent visitor on these pages who consistently writes that Alabama taxpayers must improve prison conditions. I want to inform this gentleman that nothing is preventing him from sitting his happy self down and stroking a check to the Alabama Department of Revenue for any amount he likes. He can probably write a check directly to the Department of Prisons. He could have a book drive for prison libraries or deposit money directly into felon’s individual accounts so they can order anything they want at the commissary. I, on the other hand, would rather provide resources to their victims; or better yet, require the families of the felons provide those resources.

For you environmentalists, outfit your home with all the solar panels and windmills you want. You can live surrounded by the mountain of dead birds your windmills will kill. In fact, rid your house of anything made of petroleum products (of course, that means you would have to give up your solar panels and windmills). Trade your gas guzzler in, add another $80k and buy yourself an electric car. Who’s stopping you?

In favor of reparations? Find your nearest qualified family and write them a monthly check. Like illegal immigration? Adopt an illegal family and house them, provide them with education and medical care. In favor of affirmative action? Give up your job to a minority, your college tuition, your slot at your favorite university.

Go clean up the human waste and needles around a homeless encampment. Adopt a highway and pick up trash. Contribute to a homeless shelter.

If not, do us all a favor and just shut up.

Jim Faust

Dothan