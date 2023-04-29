Over the last several years; hundreds, if not thousands, of conservatives have been banned by social media for telling the truth about vaccines, origin of Covid, masks, climate change, Russian collusion, Hunter’s laptop, or even stating that there are only two sexes. Libs love to accuse them of spreading “disinformation.” Have you ever heard of a liberal being banned because they lie? These poor stupid, stupid souls are now telling us that men can have babies and women have penises. And yet, these same people proclaim they are in the party of science.

Growing up in Ariton during the ‘60 and ‘70s, I went to a public school that had NO sports for girls; not one. In 1972, a year after I graduated, Title IX was passed declaring that this practice was a violation of women and girls’ Civil Rights. Women worked very hard to get this passed. That’s why today any school that receives federal funding must provide equal access for girls/women to participate in sports. Today, public schools provide a female sport for every male sport.

On April 19, the Republicans in the House passed a bill amending Title IX that defines that sex is based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth. That’s it -- a one-page bill. Simple for anyone with any common sense to understand.

Not a single Democrat voted for this bill. As usual, they voted in lockstep following their orders from on high (and I don’t mean heaven). Individual thought is no longer allowed in the Democrat Party; only the party line.

Think about what the Democrats are proposing. Girls will no longer receive sports scholarships. They can never reach the pinnacle in their sport no matter the training or dedication. Women’s soccer, basketball, softball, track and field, etc. will be dominated by boys and men. The only MMA fight I’ve heard of between a trans-man and a woman resulted in the woman receiving a fractured skull and a crushed eye socket. Lea Thomas was ranked around 450-500 in the country as a male swimmer. Very average performance yet he now dominates women’s swimming. Professional women’s sports will go the way of the dodo bird. Dems have now officially and collectively lost their minds.

Biden’s only nominee to serve on the Supreme Court couldn’t even define “woman” during her confirmation hearing. I wonder if she’ll recuse herself when the court has a deluge of cases involving women’s issues. I mean, how can she rule on any woman’s issue when she is too stupid to know what a woman is?

Jim Faust

Dothan