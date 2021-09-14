‘World-class hypocrites’

Your Sept. 1 editorial, "The least of us", shouldn't have been necessary in a state that prides itself as being in the Bible Belt and being "pro-life". Luke 16:19-31 covers this subject very well as Jesus talks about "trickle down" in its basic form. At the end, where the rich man implores Abraham to send the beggar to warn his five brothers so they don't end up in hell like him, Abraham says, "If they don't listen to Moses and the prophets, they won't to listen to someone who returns from the dead."

I have read a number of accounts of people who were dying with COVID-19 and they want to warn others of the seriousness of it. Some of these were "anti-vaxxers" and "anti-maskers" before contracting it themselves. They won't listen to Dr. Fauci and other experts as well as the CDC, so why would they listen to someone on a ventilator?