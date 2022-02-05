Would they have saved a dog?

Former Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao are on trial for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, directly asked Dr. Andrew Baker, Hennipin County’s chief medical examiner, if he was pressured into listing neck compression as a factor in his autopsy report? However, Paule indirectly questioned Baker’s integrity.

Former officer and convicted murderer Derek Chauvin channeled his body weight through his knee, and throttled Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes. Floyd gasped: “Please, please, I can’t breathe.” Chauvin asked: “What do you want?” Floyd: “I can’t breathe, your knee’s in my neck.” An officer said: “Get in the car.” Bystanders: “How long are you going to hold him?” “He’s human.”