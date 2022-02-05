Would they have saved a dog?

Former Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao are on trial for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, directly asked Dr. Andrew Baker, Hennipin County’s chief medical examiner, if he was pressured into listing neck compression as a factor in his autopsy report? However, Paule indirectly questioned Baker’s integrity.
Former officer and convicted murderer Derek Chauvin channeled his body weight through his knee, and throttled Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes. Floyd gasped: “Please, please, I can’t breathe.” Chauvin asked: “What do you want?” Floyd: “I can’t breathe, your knee’s in my neck.” An officer said: “Get in the car.” Bystanders: “How long are you going to hold him?” “He’s human.”
Federal prosecutors say Kueng, Lane, and Tou violated their training -- they refused to render medical care to Floyd who was shackled and distressed. During last year’s Chauvin trial, Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arrendondo testimony was explicit -- he denounced his four officers’ brazen rule violations. Kueng knelt his body weight on a non-resistive Floyd’s back, Lane grabbed Floyd’s leg as though Floyd could summon enough strength to escape, and Tou patrolled the perimeter, his service weapon, handcuffs, and his pugnacious persona screamed, “intervene and I’ll beat you down,” cowing bystanders.
Christopher Douglas, the lead safety trainer for the county’s Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation, testified that officers are trained to employ arm bars, not body weight, and should place restrained suspects in a sitting position or on their side.
If Kueng, Lane, and Tou encountered a man choking a dog who’s eyes bulged and he gasped and made guttural sounds, would they have saved the dog, or would they have brutalized him?
Marc D. Greenwood
Opelika