 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Would they have saved a dog?
0 Comments

Would they have saved a dog?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao are on trial for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, directly asked Dr. Andrew Baker, Hennipin County’s chief medical examiner, if he was pressured into listing neck compression as a factor in his autopsy report? However, Paule indirectly questioned Baker’s integrity.

Former officer and convicted murderer Derek Chauvin channeled his body weight through his knee, and throttled Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes. Floyd gasped: “Please, please, I can’t breathe.” Chauvin asked: “What do you want?” Floyd: “I can’t breathe, your knee’s in my neck.” An officer said: “Get in the car.” Bystanders: “How long are you going to hold him?” “He’s human.”

Federal prosecutors say Kueng, Lane, and Tou violated their training -- they refused to render medical care to Floyd who was shackled and distressed. During last year’s Chauvin trial, Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arrendondo testimony was explicit -- he denounced his four officers’ brazen rule violations. Kueng knelt his body weight on a non-resistive Floyd’s back, Lane grabbed Floyd’s leg as though Floyd could summon enough strength to escape, and Tou patrolled the perimeter, his service weapon, handcuffs, and his pugnacious persona screamed, “intervene and I’ll beat you down,” cowing bystanders.

Christopher Douglas, the lead safety trainer for the county’s Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation, testified that officers are trained to employ arm bars, not body weight, and should place restrained suspects in a sitting position or on their side.

If Kueng, Lane, and Tou encountered a man choking a dog who’s eyes bulged and he gasped and made guttural sounds, would they have saved the dog, or would they have brutalized him?

Marc D. Greenwood

Opelika

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lying in politics
Letters

Lying in politics

Younger people may find it difficult to believe but there was a time, before the advent of Reagan, when Republican political figures were emba…

Follow the money
Letters

Follow the money

As with all things political, follow the money. Why is Constitutional Carry such a big issue for sheriff's departments in Alabama? Because it'…

Public trail needs attention
Letters

Public trail needs attention

It’s absolutely amazing that with the many millions of Dollars the Dothan Eagle reports that the City of Dothan continues to “put in the bank”…

Not ‘if,’ but ‘when’
Letters

Not ‘if,’ but ‘when’

In President Biden’s self-congratulatory and lengthy press conference on Jan. 19, he acknowledged the likelihood of a “minor incursion” into U…

Appreciates digital subscription
Letters

Appreciates digital subscription

In response to Dothan Eagle Editor Terry Connor’s Jan. 30 column “Digital delivery a great choice for content,” I wanted to give my public end…

Angels among us
Letters

Angels among us

  • Updated

I have had the pleasure of visiting Dothan many times; it is the beautiful hometown of my best friend, who over the years has mentioned many m…

Lewis Carroll's rabbit hole
Letters

Lewis Carroll's rabbit hole

In his Jan. 23 commentary piece "Down the rabbit hole," Bill Perkins invoked Lewis Carroll several times as well as commenting on whether or n…

Kiss of death
Letters

Kiss of death

Ambassador to Slovenia? Other than wealth and allegiance to The Donald, what credentials did this woman (Lindy Blanchard) possess? She is runn…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert