Wow! Talk about prejudicial!
  • Updated
The recent article in the Dothan Eagle entitled "Three men arrested in drive-by shooting" should give readers an interesting insight into Dothan Police Chief Will Benny's knowledge of how our justice system works in our country. And be very disappointed. Here's his reported quote:

"What I want to stress is, these police officers are out there putting their lives on the line taking these shooters off the street, and now it's incumbent on the DA's office and the judges to make sure that these people stay in prison and off the street," Benny said during a press conference Thursday morning. So he's tried, found guilty, and sentenced, all on his own, these men. And the DA and the judge should make sure they tag along.

Well Chief, a reminder to you...That BEFORE they get to prison the three men you have so publicly arrested do have a little thing in our country’s justice system called a "presumption of innocence" and I do believe another thing called a "jury trial." But your prejudicial quote has them already guilty and in prison. Shame on you for making such a prejudicial statement. And shame on the press for not challenging you.

David Johnson

Dothan

