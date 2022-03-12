Wowed by Hamilton performance

I attended Southeast Alabama Dance Company’s performance of Hamilton Thursday night. By any measurement one might use, it was spectacular! While watching it, it was hard to believe that I was right here in Dothan. Everything about the performance made me think that I had been transported to Broadway. The set, costumes, music, lighting, and most importantly, the incredible dancers, were amazing!

Dothan is a great place to live for many reasons, and at the top of my list is the caliber of our community arts organizations. Last night, my love of the arts was rewarded by the thrill of attending Hamilton. I wish that everyone in town had been sitting in the audience with me! You would have been as proud as I was!

Congratulations SEADAC! What a great gift you have given us!

With admiration,

Elaine Johnson

Dothan