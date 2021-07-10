Wrong celebration?

However, I would like to indicate that in his comments "Bicentennial of the City of New York," either Bill or George got their information wrong. I assume they meant our nation's Bicentennial that was celebrated in New York City. NYC was founded in 1624 by the Dutch. Modern NYC was established from 1898-1914 when the five boroughs of Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and the Bronx were consolidated.

It is educational for anyone to see how the Dutch laid out NYC when they first established there. Knowing by its natural harbor and granite foundation, they realized this was going to become a big city so they prepared for growth. It's one of the few large cities in the world where it is 'almost' impossible to get lost. If you know the avenue and the street numbers, you can get to a corner of where you're headed!