Well, the Eagle editors have come down on the wrong side again. Writing recently, they came out against our legislature for wasting time with legislation about gender training elementary school children. It seems New Jersey is now mandating gender training starting in the 2nd grade.

This whole process is about normalizing sexual deviance from early ages and will almost certainly lead our society towards decriminalizing pedophilia. It is clearly targeting children.

I understand that schools around our nation already have issues with furries. Currently they only claim to identify with animals, but soon enough, our crack medical and psychological scientists will recognize this as another form of human.

Glen Woodard

Enterprise