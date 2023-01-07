You be the judge

Our incompetent Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, began his political career as mayor of the town of South Bend, Indiana. South Bend has a bus station with 60 buses, a small train station, and a small, regional airport. The mayor did so poorly with street maintenance that he was nicknamed “Pothole Pete” -- a sterling resume for a Secretary of Transportation. The DOT employs 58,000 people; more than half the population of South Bend, with a budget of $27 billion. Many people can overcome lack of qualifications for a job if they work hard but this dude is never at work.

Remember when the supply chain fell apart shortly after our president (who already has more vacation days than any president in history) took office? Pothole Pete was two months into a three-month “paternity leave.” I know you might be thinking; well, that might not be excessive if his wife is home recovering from a C section. The Pothole has no wife, only a husband. No C section; not even a labor pain and he’s out of work for three months! He and his husband adopted twins.

But Pothole Pete had to be rewarded for dropping out of the Democrat primary just in time for James Clyburn to smooth out a clear path for our Dufus in Chief to sweep up on “Super Tuesday” and get him across the line of the Democrat Primary. What better reward than to give Pete a job which he was totally unqualified for? Remember when he told us that bridges and highways in America were “racist?” The guy’s a genius!

Remember this summer with threat of a railway strike that could have cost $2 billion to the country’s economy? Ole Pete was 3,500 miles away on a vacation in Portugal. Now we possibly have the worst airline catastrophe in history. Ole Pothole Pete wants to blame the weather but if he checked in to work every now and again, he might have prepared the transportation industry for this foreseeable disaster; I mean, isn’t that what we pay our government servants to do? Southwest Airlines isn’t even capable of scheduling victims of delayed or cancelled flights on other airlines. What did the airlines do with the hundreds of billions of taxpayer’s dollars we gave them during Covid?

Jim Faust

Dothan