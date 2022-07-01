Tags
One of the top senior high school football players in the Wiregrass has narrowed his college choice down to six schools.
It appeared any drama was over when eventual champion Tyler Spielman of Cave Creek, Ariz., teed off on the final hole holding a two-stroke adv…
During the past year, Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson had a dominating football season and a spectacular basketball campaign, Houston Acade…
The lightning struck right behind two people who were sitting down and immediately immobilized the boat.
Dothan natives Luke Thornton and Mason Crowder walk to the ninth green side-by-side, park their pushcarts and proceed to finish their round in…
It was on-the-job training when the Wiregrass All Stars gathered for the first time Tuesday morning for a practice session ahead of playing Te…
Instead of piling returned merchandise onto a growing inventory heap, stores are considering just handing customers their money back and letting them keep the stuff they don't want.
Southern hospitality and southern heat greeted the Australian national softball team when it arrived in Dothan Tuesday and held a clinic Wedne…
Cowboy Dennis Gale was asked why he continues to be involved in wrestling after 46 years in the business.
