OZARK-Dale County Circuit Judge Kimberly Crawford gave the mayors of Midland City, Pinckard and Napier Field 48 hours Monday to come to an agreement about where two power stretchers will be temporarily housed pending a final hearing to determine who owns them July 24.

At issue are two power stretchers used for medical transport that are now being used by the city of Ozark EMS after they were taken from the town of Midland City’s possession after a court order issued by Crawford.

Crawford issued the seizure order after a May 1 lawsuit was filed against Midland City, which was in physical possession of the stretchers originally purchased by the towns of Pinckard and Napier Field using Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funds.

According to court documents, Napier Field and Pinckard each purchased a power stretcher and accompanying equipment at a cost of $15,545.51 and $15,143.30, respectively, on Jan. 30, 2021.

The two power stretchers were then loaned to South Dale EMS for the purpose of serving their residents. South Dale EMS ceased operations on Jan. 14 of this year at 7 p.m. and, despite the shutdown, did not return the stretchers to the purchasing cities but instead left in the ambulances that they sold to Midland City on or about Feb. 7.

In the lawsuit filed on behalf of Napier Field and Pinckard, Ozark attorney Ray Kennington noted items purchased with CARES Act funds cannot be sold to other entities.

Despite letters dated March 6 from Pinckard Mayor Bobby Borland and dated March 14 from Napier Field Mayor Thomas Skeen requesting return of the stretchers, the Town of Midland City and William “Bill” Pruett with the now-defunct South Dale EMS have failed to make arrangements with either town to return of the equipment, according to the court documents.

According to the lawsuit, both Napier Field and Pinckard continue to suffer damages without the use of the stretchers, and Napier Field and Pinckard are asking the court to provide relief through an order allowing them to reclaim and seize their property, damages for the detention of the property, and costs and attorney’s fees.

If the property cannot be returned, the mayors of Napier Field and Pinckard are asking for a final judgment from the court in the amount of $30,688.81 plus cost and attorney’s fees.

Crawford had issued a seizure order May 12 authorizing the Dale County Sheriff to take possession of the stretchers.

“It is my understanding that my order was not followed,” Crawford said Monday morning, after confirmation from Kennington and Midland City’s attorney John White that the stretchers are being used by the city of Ozark EMS. “That is not what I ordered. I issued that the stretchers be removed and put up in climate controlled storage until such time as we determine who the owner of them is,” Crawford said.

The judge set July 24 as a final hearing date to determine who the legal owner is but gave the towns 48 hours to decide on a temporary location for the power stretchers. She offered conference rooms in the courthouse to the attorneys to meet immediately with their respective clients in order to come to an agreement. “This is being put on fast track,” Crawford said, noting that it is unfair to the citizens of the respective communities to have the stretchers out of service. “If we’re going to fight over it, we’re going to take care of it until July 24,” she said. “If you cannot put aside egos and hurt feelings, I will order the stretchers placed in climate-controlled storage and they will not be used by anybody.

“My job is not to win popularity contests and the only thing I know to do it to give you an opportunity to work it out,” Crawford said. “But if you cannot, I’m going to take the ‘toy’ away and nobody is going to play with the ‘ball’ until we determine whose ‘ball’ it is.”