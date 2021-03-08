Panama City man accused of drug trafficking after chase that ended in crash in Dothan

A two-county car chase ended in a crash on Ross Clark Circle and drug trafficking charges on Sunday.

Shamar Le’sean Lee, 24, of Panama City, Florida, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to elude, and drug paraphernalia possession, according to the Abbeville Police Department.

The chase began with Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 431 and Co. Road 9. Lee refused to stop and the Headland Police Department assisted in the pursuit and took over when the car merged onto Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.

The fleeing vehicle wrecked at Ross Clark Circle and Third Avenue. Officers recovered over one pound of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency.

The case was turned over to Abbeville’s investigator who is connected to the Henry County Drug Task Force.

Lee was transported to the Henry County Jail with bonds totaling $506,500 and multiple traffic citations.

Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident.

