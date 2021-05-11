Panic causes frenzy, shortages at Wiregrass gas stations

Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after a cyberattack had affected some of its systems. The operator said Monday that it hoped to have services mostly restored by the end of the week as the FBI identified the culprits as a gang of criminal hackers knows as DarkSide.

In response to the attack, the administration loosened regulations for the transport of petroleum products on highways as part of an “all-hands-on-deck” effort to avoid disruptions in the fuel supply.

“The time of the outage is now approaching critical levels and if it continues to remain down we do expect an increase in East Coast gasoline and diesel prices,” said Debnil Chowdhury, IHS Markit Executive Director. The last time there was an outage of this magnitude was in 2016, he said, when gas prices rose 15 to 20 cents per gallon. The Northeast had significantly more local refining capacity at that time.

Alabama is listed among the states in the Southeast that was expected to be affected by the downed operation, but panic-buying has prematurely brought on statewide shortages that could last longer if Colonial Pipelines’ operations are not restored in the next few days and excessive purchasing persists.

Some local gas stations have instituted purchase limits to serve more customers and discourage people from hoarding gas in canisters.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

