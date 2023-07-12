Auburn football coaching legend Pat Dye’s homestead, Crooked Oaks Farm, has been gifted to the Auburn University Real Estate Foundation (AUREF) in conjunction with the College of Forestry, Wildlfe and Environment (CWFE). The gift is 415 acres of the property, which includes Dye’s main house, a guest cabin, lodge, pavilion, gazebo, two barns and a nursery office.

AUREF will be holding the gift on behalf of Auburn University and the CWFE with plans to continue its operations as an event venue. The college also seeks to expand the space for student instruction and community outreach. The land, which is located in Notasulga, was officially donated by the Dye/McDonald Trust and Nancy McDonald, Dye’s longtime partner and a retired nursing educator.

“We had been longtime supporters of Auburn University through our charitable trust and in hosting fundraising events, and the timing was right to make the gift,” McDonald said. “We both knew we would donate the farm to the College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment and seeing the work CFWE leaders have done since accepting the proposal, I could not be more confident that the land will be valued and held to the standard Pat and I always wanted to see.”

Dye began developing the property into what it is today in 1998 and was involved in two businesses during his time on the farm—Crooked Oaks Hunting Preserve and Quail Hollow Gardens Japanese Maple Farm and Nursery.

The land near that nursery features a two-acre retreat filled with paths leading to waterfalls and pools, surrounded by 200 mature Japanese Maple trees from 71 Japanese Maple cultivars.

McDonald moved to Crooked Oaks following her retirement in 2004, and the couple continued to development the area into a retreat and wildlife sanctuary, welcoming all manner of rescued animals from cats to horses. Dye died in 2020, and McDonald feels this next step for the farm is what he would have wanted.

“I feel his spirit in this, and I know what’s happening is something he would be proud of,” McDonald said

“Given everything that Auburn has done for dad and our family, he would be thrilled to know that Auburn will be great stewards of his beloved farm, hopefully for many generations,” said Pat Dye Jr., echoing McDonald’s own sentiment.

When the venue is not being used for private events, educators at the CFWE look forward to the opportunities for hosting educational programs in the space. Janaki R.R. Alavalapati is the Emmett F. Thompson Dean of the College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment and already anticipates the impact the gift will have on the CWFE.

“Our college is well-known for the experiential learning opportunities we provide for our students, and this property will not only allow us to increase those offerings but will also help us engage with our broader community and the state,” Alavalapati said. “We are grateful to Coach Dye and Dr. McDonald for their generosity and for entrusting the legacy of Crooked Oaks with us.”