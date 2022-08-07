Meet Cooper, he is our Pet of the Week!
Cooper is new to the SOS Animal Shelter. Cooper was surrendered to SOS through no fault of his own. His previous owner is older and, with Cooper being a big dog, there was some fear that he could accidentally knock her down.
According to his prior owner, Cooper is part Lab, and part Poodle. He is just under a year old. Cooper was raised in a home environment, so he knows what’s expected from him as far as manners. He loves children and other dogs. Cooper would be a great fit for a family and he is looking for adventure! Stop by SOS and meet this handsome young chap today!