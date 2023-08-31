Exciting things will be happening in this year's National Peanut Festival.
"One of the things we really wanted to work on this year was to try to communicate with our volunteers, board members, vendors, sponsors, and the general public," Tony Ellison, director of the National Peanut Festival, said. "We have a lot of different things going on this year and we're very excited for the event."
In a press conference Thursday, members of the National Peanut Festival board announced new security measures, concert headliners, and a variety of events taking place during the 79th annual festival, which runs from Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 12.
Country music