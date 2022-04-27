Police Reports

Arrests
APRIL 19
Breyasia Amaya Green, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental operations.
Incident/ offense reports
APRIL 11
An information report was filed from State Docks Road.
APRIL 18
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Old Abbeville Road.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Nancy Ross Drive. One mailbox ($100) was reported damaged.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported from Carroll Lane.
APRIL 19
Obstruction of governmental operations was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
An unattended death was reported from Old Abbeville Road.
Assault/harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
APRIL 20
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from State Docks Road. Two tires ($80) were reported damaged.
Obscene communications were reported from Highland Avenue.
APRIL 21
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Stevens Street. One front door and frame ($250) and one front window ($200) were reported damaged.