Power, influence growing for SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

"He's got a lot of skills and knowledge and he's obviously a bright guy who can help find solutions," Emmert said. "As the head of what many would argue is the dominant football conference right now, he's put in a position that can be polarizing. And that would be true of anybody sitting there right now."

For those who might be skeptical about whether Sankey can execute the balancing act, he says: "I can answer people's questions. I can't answer your suspicions. I think when people are fair, they ask the questions."

He also notes: "College sports doesn't need me to save it."

Sankey uses his push for playoff expansion as an example of his willingness to work for the greater good. He often says the current four-team model works well for the SEC and he's right: An SEC team has made the CFP championship game in six of its seven seasons and won it four times.

"We're asking Alabama, Georgia, LSU and I think other teams in the future to participate in more games to achieve a national championship," he said. "Does the Southeastern Conference truly need that? We don't.