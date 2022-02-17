PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Ariton, Wicksburg earn walk-off wins

Ariton rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge past Eufaula 5-4 in high school baseball action Thursday in Ariton.
Landon Tyler had a pinch-hit run-scoring single to tie the game and Phenix Griffin delivered a walk-off RBI single.
Griffin and Tate Knighten both had two hits with Knighten hitting a solo homer and driving in two runs.
Coleman Bragg was the winning pitcher, working a shutout and hitless inning in the seventh. Myles Tyler started and went five innings and Knighten pitched the sixth.
For the Tigers, Bryce Hinton, Birch Cochran, Copeland Cotton and Isaiah Meyers had a hit each and Browning Anderson had three walks.
Wicksburg 4, Dale County 2: Payton Crutchfield hit a walk-off two-run homer to give Wicksburg a 4-2 win over Dale County.
Will Hanners was 2-for-3 with a RBI for the Panthers. Jackson Glover picked up the pitching win, working the final inning and striking out three.
For Dale County, Grant Horne had an RBI double and Jessie Pelham had two singles. Aiden Wright threw four innings in relief with 10 strikeouts.
New Brockton 15, Luverne 3: Drew Cashin was 3-for-3 with a three-run homer and four runs batted in and also picked up the pitching win, allowing just two hits and no earned runs with nine strikeouts in three innings for the Gamecocks.
Kaden Cupp added two hits, one a double, and drove in a run.
Rehobeth 6, Providence Christian 1: Zach Hannah pitched four strong innings, allowing just a run, and hit a solo homer to help Rehobeth defeat Providence Christian 6-1.
Shelton Arroyo had two hits and two runs batted in and Cole Dykes had a single with two RBI.
Parker Perry pitched two shutout innings of relief for Rehobeth.
Houston Academy 10, Ashford 2: Sheldon Ott had two hits with a homer and three runs batted in and Jack Waller had two hits with two RBI to lead the Raider offense.
Tucker Jackson had a double and RBI and Hughes Dean had a single with two RBI.
JT Pitchford was the winning pitcher, working four innings and allowing two earned runs and two hits, while striking out four. Griffin McGee picked up a three-inning save, not allowing a hit or run with two strikeouts.
Headland 15, Cottonwood 0: Reigh Jordan went 2-for-2 with a homer and four runs batted in and was the winning pitcher in the Ram win.
Eliot Griffin added two hits as Headland had 10 overall.
Four pitchers combined on a two-hitter.
Chambers Academy 6, Abbeville Christian 1: The Generals fell to Chambers Academy on Thursday 6-1.
ACA had only four hits – a single each from Justin Murphy, Conner Jones, Dillon Mims and Hunter Odom. Boone Sumlar had a RBI.
Earlier in the week, ACA opened the season with a 14-7, 15-5 sweep over Springwood on Monday and a 11-0 loss to Macon-East on Tuesday.
In the first win over Springwood, Connor Hutto was 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI and Dillon Mims and Reid Quincy both had a single and RBI. Sumlar drove in two runs. Hutto was the winning pitcher, working 3 1/3 innings and allowing three hits and only one earned run, while striking out two.
In the second win, Hutto was 4-for-5 with four runs batted in and both Murphy and Jones had two hits and drove in two runs. Jake Hamilton had a double and two runs batted in. Hamilton was the winning pitcher, striking out five and giving up two runs and three hits over four innings.
In the loss to Macon-East, Jones had two hits and Murphy and Hamilton one hit each.
Carroll 7, Elba 2: Evan Peters had two hits, one a double, and drove in three runs and Bryce Coleman had two hits with two runs scored to lead Carroll.
Stinson Draper added a double for the Eagles.
Judson Patterson was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and allowing just three hits and a run over five innings. Peters struck out four over two innings.
Slocomb 16, Houston County 0: Maddox King was 4-for-4 with four runs batted in and Jacob Spence was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI to power Slocomb’s offense.
Michael Ward added a double and RBI and both Caulin Thomas and JT Clay had a single and RBI.
Evan Sorrells and Maddox King combined on a five-inning one hitter and 13 strikeouts. Sorrells worked three innings and gave up the lone hit, while striking out eight. King struck out five over two innings.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy 6, Ashford 3: Wyatt Shelley and Adam Boyd both had a double with Shelly driving in a run and Nate Sack also had a hit and RBI for the Raiders.
Three pitchers worked for HA – Cooper Powell (two innings, one run, four strikeouts), Samuel Bratcher (two innings, two runs, two strikeouts) and Boyd (one inning, one strikeout).
Rehobeth 17, Providence Christian 2: Jake Franklin picked up the pitching win with three innings of work and had two hits on offense for Rehobeth.