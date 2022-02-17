PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Ariton, Wicksburg earn walk-off wins

Chambers Academy 6, Abbeville Christian 1: The Generals fell to Chambers Academy on Thursday 6-1.

ACA had only four hits – a single each from Justin Murphy, Conner Jones, Dillon Mims and Hunter Odom. Boone Sumlar had a RBI.

Earlier in the week, ACA opened the season with a 14-7, 15-5 sweep over Springwood on Monday and a 11-0 loss to Macon-East on Tuesday.

In the first win over Springwood, Connor Hutto was 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI and Dillon Mims and Reid Quincy both had a single and RBI. Sumlar drove in two runs. Hutto was the winning pitcher, working 3 1/3 innings and allowing three hits and only one earned run, while striking out two.

In the second win, Hutto was 4-for-5 with four runs batted in and both Murphy and Jones had two hits and drove in two runs. Jake Hamilton had a double and two runs batted in. Hamilton was the winning pitcher, striking out five and giving up two runs and three hits over four innings.

In the loss to Macon-East, Jones had two hits and Murphy and Hamilton one hit each.