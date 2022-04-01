PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Dothan, Providence Christian win extra-inning games

Connor Cody’s run-scoring single gave Dothan a 5-4 win in nine innings over Mosley (Fla.) in high school baseball action Friday night in Panama City Beach, Fla.

Carter Davis opened the Wolves’ ninth with a bunt single. Hunter Whitman followed with a double to left, putting runners at second and third. Cody then singled to right field to bring home Davis.

Dothan forced the extra innings with three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 4-4. Blake Wynn and Haze McCorkel had back-to-back singles and Davis walked to load the bases. Wynn scored on a passed ball and Whitman singled home McCorkel. Kingsley Lucas reached on an error in right field and Davis scored to tie the game.

McCorkel and Whitman both had three hits for Dothan with Whitman driving in a run. Wynn had and Davis both two hits with Wynn hitting a solo homer.

Cole Hewett pitched four innings in relief to pick up the win. He struck out six and allowed just one run on four hits.

Providence Christian 8, Rehobeth 7 (10 innings): Chapel Stickler’s RBI double scored CJ Sullivan in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Providence Christian a walk-off 8-7 win over Rehobeth Friday night.

Tied at 7-7, Sullivan reached on a one-out double. Stickler followed with a double on a soft fly ball down the left-field line just out of the reach of a diving effort by Rehobeth’s leftfielder.

The teams finished regulation tied at 6-6. After two scoreless extra innings, both teams scored a run in the ninth.

For Rehobeth, Jacob Adkins and Zach Chandler both reached on errors with one out. After a popout and an intentional walk, Zachary Hannah walked to force home Adkins.

Providence, though, matched it in the bottom half. Matt Dave Snell doubled to center field and an outfield error allowed him to move to third. Snell then scored on a passed ball.

Sullivan finished the game 3-for-5, earning a double and a triple, and Stickler was 2-for-4 with the game-winning RBI. Harrison Mims had three hits with a RBI and Jake Smith had two hits, one a double, and two RBI. Brooks Canady added a hit and RBI.

For Rehobeth, Lane Cook had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Shelton Arroyo also had two hits. Parker Anderson added a hit and RBI.

Canady was the winning pitcher, working 3 2/3 innings of relief, allowing just one hit and one unearned run. He struck out five and walked two.

G.W. Long 5, Charles Henderson 1: Blayne McDaniel struck out 12 and allowed only six hits in a complete-game pitching performance and had two hits with a RBI on offense for G.W. Long during a 5-1 win over Charles Henderson on Friday night.

Jackson Chancey, Tanner Johnston and Bryson Hughes all had a hit and RBI.

For CHHS, Parker Adams had two hits, one a double, while Brady Huner and Noah Prestwood both had a double. Jordan McBryde had a RBI ground out.

Carroll 13, Pike County 1: Jack Chancey pitched a five-hit shutout on the mound and eight strikeouts and added a double and two RBI on offense.

Coleman Brauer had two hits with three RBI, while Judson Patterson, Evan Peters, Aidan McManus, Charles Dilbeck and Stinson Draper all added a RBI.

On Thursday, Carroll fell to Greenville 17-1.

Pike Liberal Arts 14, Evangel Christian 0: Drew Nelson and Press Jefcoat struck out all 15 batters they faced in combining for a no-hitter.

Nelson went the first three innings, striking nine and Jefcoat struck out six over two innings. A walk issued by Nelson was the only Evangel Christian hitter to get out of the batters’ box.

Offensively, nine Patriot players had a hit, led by two-hit games from KC Bradford, Nelson, Skylar Kidd and Arden Wisler. Nelson hit a solo homer. Kidd drove in two runs and Bradford, Nelson and Wisler one each.

John Lott had a single and drove in three runs, while Kase Chirico had a single and two RBIs and Cason Eubanks and Jayden Jordan had a hit and RBI each.