PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: McDaniel, G.W. Long down Charles Henderson

Blayne McDaniel struck out 12 and allowed only six hits in a complete-game pitching performance and had two hits with a RBI on offense for G.W. Long during a 5-1 win over Charles Henderson on Friday night.

Jackson Chancey, Tanner Johnston and Bryson Hughes all had a hit and RBI.

For CHHS, Parker Adams had two hits, one a double, while Brady Huner and Noah Prestwood both had a double. Jordan McBryde had a RBI ground out.

Carroll 13, Pike County 1: Jack Chancey pitched a five-hit shutout on the mound and eight strikeouts and added a double and two RBI on offense.

Coleman Brauer had two hits with three RBI, while Judson Patterson, Evan Peters, Aidan McManus, Charles Dilbeck and Stinson Draper all added a RBI.

On Thursday, Carroll fell to Greenville 17-1.

Pike Liberal Arts 14, Evangel Christian 0: Drew Nelson and Press Jefcoat struck out all 15 batters they faced in combining for a no-hitter.

Nelson went the first three innings, striking nine and Jefcoat struck out six over two innings. A walk issued by Nelson was the only Evangel Christian hitter to get out of the batters’ box.

Offensively, nine Patriot players had a hit, led by two-hit games from KC Bradford, Nelson, Skylar Kidd and Arden Wisler. Nelson hit a solo homer. Kidd drove in two runs and Bradford, Nelson and Wisler one each.

John Lott had a single and drove in three runs, while Kase Chirico had a single and two RBIs and Cason Eubanks and Jayden Jordan had a hit and RBI each.