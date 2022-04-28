PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Pike Liberal Arts, Abbeville Christian advance to AISA semifinals

Two-time defending AISA Class AAA state champion Pike Liberal Arts is off to a good postseason start in defending those titles after sweeping Clarke Prep Academy on Thursday in a second-round series.

The Patriots, who had a first-round bye after winning their region, dominated the Gators 12-0 and 15-0. Pike Lib will face the Bessemer Academy next week in the state semifinals. Bessemer swept Lee-Scott on Thursday, 13-3 and 9-3.

In Thursday’s sweep, Press Jefcoat and Drew Nelson pitched shutouts for the Patriots. Jefcoat allowed only two hits over three innings and struck out four in the opener. Nelson, an Auburn signee, struck out 10 and gave up just one hit in five innings in the second game.

Offensively in the opener, Jayden Jordan and Skylar Kidd had two hits each and both drove in two runs. Nelson belted a three-run homer.

In game two, Cason Eubanks had four hits and drove in two runs, while Nelson, Jefcoat and Darryl Lee all had two hits with Lee hitting a homer and driving in three runs. Nelson also drove in three runs.

Abbeville Christian sweeps Heritage Christian: Abbeville Christian swept Heritage Christian in a second round AISA Class A series on Thursday, winning 13-5 and 13-2.

The Generals face the winner of the Coosa Valley-Snook series next week in the state semifinals.

In the opening game, Reid Quincy had two hits, one a double, and drove in a run, while Boone Sumlar had a double and three runs batted in. Dillon Mims had a single with two RBI and Connor Jones had a triple with one RBI. Connor Hutto added a single and RBI.

In the second game, Justin Murphy had two hits, one a triple, with three runs batted in. Hutto had two runs batted in and Mims, Quincy, Brandon Early and Titus McCreight all had a hit and RBI with Mims’ hit a double.

Cole Goodson picked up the pitching win in the opener, working six innings and striking out six, while allowing only four hits and one earned run. Hutto pitched the final inning.

In game two, Murphy earned the win, pitching three of the five innings. He allowed two hits and one unearned run, while recording two strikeouts. Garrett Money pitched the final two innings and struck out two, while allowing two hits and one run.