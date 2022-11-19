PREP BASKETBAL: Dothan boys down Eufaula; defending champ Enterprise opens with win

The Dothan boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on the young season, downing the Eufaula Tigers 59-45 on Friday night in the home debut of new head coach Jeremy Bynum.

The Wolves seized a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, extended the margin to 32-18 at halftime and to 48-29 through three quarters.

Bryson Berry led Dothan with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Troy signee Thomas Dowd earned 13 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Adrian Doyle added 12 points and Mehlcai Menefee nine points.

Eufaula was led by Tony Coleman Jr. with 11 points and LeKeveyunate Pugh with nine.

Enterprise 68, Opelika 61: Defending Class 7A state champion Enterprise opened the season with a 68-61 home win over Opelika on Friday.

Jordan Hines led the Wildcats with 18 points and nine rebounds. Tre Kemmerlin followed with 12 points and Tucker Wadsworth had nine points.

DJ Harris led Opelika with 14 points and Isaiah Knight added 10 points.

Kinston 72, Destin (Fla.) 71: Connor Tew earned 34 points and Tripp Hawthorne delivered 19 as Kinston edged Destin (Fla.).

McKenzie 91, Samson 62: Samson fell on the road at McKenzie on Friday night. No details were available.

Girls

Samson 60, McKenzie 10: Brantley Edberg had 20 points and Shaylei Mock 13 to lead Samson’s win.

Luverne Lady Tiger Thanksgiving Tournament

Pike County captures third place: Pike County lost a semifinal game to host Luverne 43-27, but won a third-place contest over Highland Home 50-34.

In the loss to Luverne, Ivy White had 13 points, Taniya Green 10 and Urriya Berry six.

In the win over Highland Home, Green scored 22 points, White 12 and Auriel Moultry seven.

Enterprise takes fifth place: Enterprise won two losers’ bracket games on Saturday to finish in fifth place at the Luverne Lady Tiger Thanksgiving Tournament.

Enterprise beat Georgiana 37-34 and Goshen 51-43.

In the win over Georgiana, Sarah Amos had 12 points and Brooklyn Kemmerlin eight.

Against Goshen, Amos had 19 and Makayla Bass, Aziya Purcell and Kemmerlin had eight points each.

Goshen finishes sixth: Haylee Sanford hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Goshen a 40-39 losers' bracket win over Opp, but lost in the fifth-place contest to Enterprise 51-43.

Opp falls twice: Opp lost twice on Saturday, losing to Goshen 40-30 on a three-pointer at the buzzer and to Georgiana 54-46 in the seventh-place game.

Against Goshen, Vanessa Stoudemire had 16 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and three assists. Cuba Wiggins earned 12 rebounds and Amiya Thompson 10 rebounds.

Versus Georgiana, Stoudemire had another double-double with 18 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Thompson also had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Wiggins added 12 rebounds.

Junior High

Geneva girls win tourney: The Geneva girls won three games to win the Geneva Junior High Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday.

The Panthers beat Northside Methodist 42-0, D.A. Smith of Ozark 46-20 and G.W. Long 25-13.

In the win over NMA, Chloe Hughes had seven points, while Bella Johnson, Kori Post and Sidonna Scobie added six points each.

Versus D.A. Smith, Post led Geneva with 10 points, while Hughes, Macy Turner and Baylee Conner had six points each.

In the final game, Turner had 10 points to lead the winning effort. Emma Dyson led G.W. Long with five points.