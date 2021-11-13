Prep Basketball: Headland downs Cottonwood; Harvest-Emmanuel teams split

Headland boys 67, Cottonwood 46: Patrick Burke had 25 points and Cameron Murray, Kell Brown and Tee Hardamon had eight points each to lead Headland’s win over Friday night.

Harvest Christian boys 59, Emmanuel Christian 35: Harvest 6-foot-6 junior Zavier Womack paced the Falcons victory with 39 points.

For ECS, Kyle Kirchhoff earned 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kindrell Fletcher added eight points, four assists and James Smith had seven rebounds.

Varsity girls

Emmanuel Christian 58, Harvest Christian 21: Emma Gurman scored 20 points and earned 10 steals and four assists to lead Emmanuel Christian’s season-opening win over Harvest.

Katie Wheeler added 10 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and four assists and Kelsey Sammons earned 12 points.

Junior Varsity

Emmanuel Christian boys 72, Harvest Christian 11: Ethan Williams paced Emmanuel Christian with 18 points.