PREP BASKETBALL: Wiregrass Kings boys win in OT; Eufaula girls also win opener

The Wiregrass Kings won their season opener on Tuesday night, beating Thomas Central High School of Thomasville, Ga., in overtime, 54-53, at the Kings’ home floor at Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

The Kings led most of the game before the Yellow Jackets rallied to take a late lead. Jake Thompson hit a 3-pointer for the Kings to tie it with 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Thomas County Central retook the lead with a basket before the Kings’ Christian Miller hit two clutch free throws to retie it at 48 and send the game into overtime.

In the extra period, Aden Spann hit two free throws and Miller scored off a strong finish off a drive before Riley Treadaway hit two free throws with 14 seconds left to push the Kings up four. The Yellow Jackets hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.

Spann and Miller paced the Kings. Spann had 26 points and nine rebounds and Miller had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Eufaula girls 54, Opelika 37: The Eufaula girls varsity basketball team opened the season with a 54-37 win over Opelika on Tuesday night.

Ganielle Palmer led the Tigers with 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals and Quannesia Walton had 13 points. Dejiah Williams had six points and a team-high 10 rebounds, while Jamariona Henderson had seven points and nine rebounds and Iyauna Gordy had seven points and six rebounds.

Barbour County-Russell County canceled: Tuesday’s scheduled game between Barbour County and Russell County varsity girls and boys teams in Seale was postponed by Russell County because of a flu outbreak at the school. The teams will likely reschedule the games at a later date.