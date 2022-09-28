PREP CROSS COUNTRY NOTEBOOK: Wiregrass Kings, Lakeside have winning efforts

Both the Wiregrass Kings and Lakeside Chiefs had winning efforts at the Southern Prep Ranger Invitational on Tuesday in Camp Hill.

The Kings won the girls division and placed second in the boys competition with junior Riley Treadaway winning the gold medal in the boys varsity 5K race. Lakeside, meanwhile, had the top girls varsity runner in Chloe Helms.

Though five teams had runners in the girls race, only two had enough for scoring with the Kings outdueling Glenwood (15 to 40) for the title. In the boys division, Eastwood Christian finished with 35 points with the Kings second with 43 and Southern Prep third with 45.

Treadaway won the boys race in 17 minutes and 14.75 seconds, coasting to the victory by more than a minute over Ezekiel Academy’s Matthew Meadows (18:24.35).

Treadway’s younger brother Brayden, a freshman, finished third in 18:31.37. Ethan Hodges was the next Kings finisher, taking 12th place in 21:25.37.

Jonathan Treadway, an eighth grader and younger brother to Riley and Brayden, finished 17th with a 22:21.62 time. Barrett Jones (23:26.67) finished 24th, Braxton Martin (24:08.93) 26th and Elijah Hodges (24:15.30) 27th among the 49-runner field.

In the girls race, the Kings were led by Bree Thompson and Claudia Perry, who finished third and fourth with times of 25:10.60 and 25:47.84. Elliette Jones was sixth in 26:55.69, followed by Madison Williams (8th place, 28:27.10) and Emmie Long (10th, 29:32.45).

Helms leads Lakeside: Helms paced Lakeside School at the Southern Prep meet, earning the top time in the girls race in 21 minutes and 24.72 seconds.

Addy Helms (26:16.92) finished fifth, Anna Peak (29:12.04) ninth and Carlee Davis (31:35.22) 13th for Lakeside.

The Chiefs had only two boys varsity runners. Evan Sellers (23:10.74) placed 21st and Tucker Stevenson (24:54.11) finished in 32nd place.

Lakeside also had several runners in the junior varsity 3K (2.1 mile) races.

On the boys side, John Peak (15:09.53) finished 18th, Michael Hamilton (17:23.28) in 28th, Sanders Raines (18:28.66) in 36th and Lawson Raines (18:43.41) in 38th. In the girls JV, Ava Witcher (19:51.76) placed 16th and Addy Berry (20:10.12) 18th among the 28 runners.

New Brockton’s Wallace wins: New Brockton’s Grason Wallace won the boys varsity 5K race at the CCS Meet 3 on Saturday in Andalusia.

Wallace finished in 19 minutes and 20.71 seconds, 17 seconds ahead of runner-up Jackson Hawkins of Pleasant Home (19:37.98). Kinston’s Colby Tew (19:40.29) was third, followed by Mobile Christian’s Cole Blackwell (19:42.90), Pleasant Home’s Vance Kelley (20:33.03) and New Brockton’s Keegan Griffis (21:21.69) in fourth, fifth and sixth.

Mobile Christian won the team title with T.R. Miller second, Pleasant Home third, New Brockton fourth, Kinston fifth and Opp sixth.

In the girls race, Mobile Christian’s Kylie Powell (22:16.28) was the top finisher with T.R. Miller’s Amelia Lee (23:31.76) in second and Mobile Christian’s Mei Lin McNeal (23:34.95) in third place.

The highest finisher from a Wiregrass program was New Brockton’s Casey Williams (28:47.25) in ninth place, followed by Opp’s Okianna Russell (29:09.30) a spot behind. Kinston’s top finisher was Paisley Clark (29:21.15) in 13th place.

NMA’s Frith and Dressler win: Northside Methodist’s Parker Frith and Autumn Dressler won the junior varsity boys and girls races at the CCS Meet 3 in Andalusia on Saturday.

Frith took the JV 2.1 mile race in 14:14:54 with teammate Daniel Brown finishing second in 14:50.97. Straughn’s Brayden Free (15:39.31), Flomaton’s Ryder Nease (16:19.11) and Northside Methodist’s Wesley Brown (16:20.25) rounded out the top five.

Dressler won the girls race in 15:44.00 with Ashford runners Lydia Ingram (16:36.02) and Carly Dawsey (16:39.86) placing second and third. Northside Methodist’s Scarlett Kenward (18:45.93) finished fourth.

The Northside Methodist boys were the lone team in either gender to have members for scoring, thus the Knights won the boys team title with no team claiming the girls title.

Light week: Only three schools are competing over the next week and all are doing so on Saturday.

Enterprise runners compete at the Jesse Owens Invitational at the Oakville Indian Mounds in north Alabama, sight of the AHSAA state championships next month, while Providence Christian and Wiregrass Kings teams run at the Rutherford Ram Run in Panama City.

Enterprise has six varsity runners in both the Silver Boys and Silver Girls divisions at Jesse Owens, which features more than 3,000 runners over 12 divisions. The boys silver division features 306 registered runners and the silver girls 283. The Wildcats also have six runners in the JV Red girls and JV Red boys divisions, which feature 315 and 529 runners, respectively.

The EHS varsity boys race is at 8:15 a.m., the varsity girls at 9:10, the JV boys at 10:50 and JV girls at 11:05 a.m.

Meanwhile, Providence Christian and Wiregrass Kings teams compete in the Panama City event at the Callaway Recreational Complex. The two Dothan schools are among five teams running with Mosley, North Bay Haven and Riverbend Academy from Florida also registered.

The girls race is at 8 a.m. and the boys at 8:40 a.m.