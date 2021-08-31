Prep Football Notebook: Area football teams hit region play

The warm-up games are over for high school football teams in the state of Alabama, including those in the Wiregrass.
The heart of the schedule and the pursuit of state playoff positions now begin as teams in both the AHSAA and AISA start region play this week.
In the Dothan Eagle coverage area, 31 of the 36 teams start region action Friday.
The exceptions are Headland, Slocomb and Northside Methodist in Alabama and Georgia coverage teams Early County and Seminole County. Headland and Slocomb start region next week, while the two Georgia teams don’t start until October. Northside Methodist is not eligible for region play until next year.
Among the marquee match-ups in the Dothan Eagle coverage area is a battle of the two biggest schools in the area – Class 7A Dothan and Enterprise, who meet at Enterprise’s Wildcat Stadium in 7A, Region 2 play. Both teams are unbeaten – Dothan at 1-0 and Enterprise at 2-0.
Another battle of unbeaten happens at Columbia’s L.F. Tillery Field when surprising Houston County (2-0) hosts Ariton (2-0) in a Class 2A, Region 2 contest.
An intriguing contest is set at Elba’s Tiger Stadium where recent Class 2A powers G.W. Long (0-0) at Elba (2-0) collide in another 2A, Region 2 game. The two are the area’s winningest programs in the last decade with a combined 184 wins since 2011 (counting Elba’s two this year). Included are 27 victories in the state playoffs. Elba has 98 wins since 2011 and Long 86.
Other interesting match-ups include R.E. Lee at Eufaula in Class 6A, Region 2, Rehobeth at Andalusia in 5A, Region 2, Ashford at Dale County in 4A, Region 2 plus Opp at New Brockton and Wicksburg at Providence Christian in 3A, Region 2.
Move to Thursday night: Carroll’s game against Pike Road has been moved up a night to Thursday, according to the AHSAA website for team schedules and to Pike Road’s twitter account.
The teams will still play at Carroll’s Matthews Stadium.
Suiting up for first time: Barring any late changes, three Dothan Eagle coverage area teams are set to finally hit the field for an official game Friday – Pike County, G.W. Long and Lakeside School.
Pike County, after a jamboree and an off week, hosts Beulah. G.W. Long, which also had a jamboree and off week, travels to Elba, while Lakeside, which had two off weeks, opens the season at home against Cornerstone Christian.
672 Days: Back on Nov. 1, 2019, Barbour County closed out its 20th season of football with a loss to Bullock County. On Friday night – barring any late change – the Jaguars will suit up and play their first game since that night, 672 days ago, when they travel to Class 1A, Region 4 foe Maplesville, 1A’s No. 5 state-ranked team.
Barbour County did not have football last season as school administration elected not to play because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jaguars had their first two games this year finish without a down played. They forfeited last week to Russell County and received a forfeit win in the opening week from Stewart County.
Unbeaten after two: Six area teams enter the week with unblemished 2-0 records, including Ariton, New Brockton and Houston County.
Ariton is 2-0 for the first time since 2012, New Brockton since 2015 and Houston County since 2017.
The other 2-0 teams are Enterprise, Rehobeth and Elba. All three are unbeaten after two games for the second straight year.
Crossing the state line: Headland travels across the Alabama state line Friday into Georgia to visit Seminole County in Donalsonville. It marks the Rams’ first game outside Alabama soil since 2005 when they visited Miller County, Ga., and took a 45-20 win.
Headland and Seminole have previous history with seven previous match-ups, the last coming 40 years ago in 1981. The Indians won four of the seven games, including all three in Donalsonville. The Rams won two and the teams tied in 1967.
10 in Prep Spotlight: Ten Wiregrass players were recognized in the weekly AHSA Prep Spotlight for play last week, including a trio from Providence Christian.
The PCS three were Harrison Mims, Christian Durden and Rylan Banner, who all topped 100 yards rushing in a 49-30 win over Northside Methodist.
Mims, the Eagles quarterback, earned 170 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 11 carries and also threw for 99 yards on 4-of-6 passing with one TD, while earning eight tackles on defense.
Durden amassed 135 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and Banner had 107 yards on 11 carries.
From the same game, Northside Methodist quarterback Carter Stevens was also honored for his play. He accounted for 249 total yards and three touchdowns. He passed for 135 yards and two TDs and rushed for 114 yards and one TD.
Other area players honored were Headland’s Luke Nelson and Caleb Dozier, Elba’s Brayden Johnson and Chrystyile Caldwell plus Dale County’s Derrion Crossley and New Brockton’s Kaden Cupp.
Headland’s Nelson, a quarterback, was 7-of-12 passing for 123 yards with two touchdowns and also rushed for 74 yards on 16 carries, while Dozier was his primary target with five receptions for 104 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown pass. The two helped the Rams snap a five-game losing streak to rival Abbeville, knocking off the Class 2A, No. 2 ranked Jackets 13-6.
Elba’s Johnson was 5-of-7 passing for 168 yards with a 55-yard touchdown pass and Caldwell returned a kickoff 83 yards for a score, blocked a field goal attempt and earned six tackles on defense as the two helped the Class 2A, No. 8 ranked Tigers past down the Class 3A ninth-ranked Opp Bobcats 33-28.
Dale County’s Crossley accounted for 211 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the Warriors’ 55-18 win over Daleville. He returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown and caught touchdown passes of 61 and 38 yards. He finished with 105 kick return yards and had 106 combined rushing and receiving yards.
New Brockton’s Cupp accounted for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the Gamecocks’ 40-8 win over Georgiana. He was 5-of-10 passing for 152 yards and two TDs and rushed for 63 yards and another score.