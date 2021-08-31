Prep Football Notebook: Area football teams hit region play

Barbour County did not have football last season as school administration elected not to play because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jaguars had their first two games this year finish without a down played. They forfeited last week to Russell County and received a forfeit win in the opening week from Stewart County.

Unbeaten after two: Six area teams enter the week with unblemished 2-0 records, including Ariton, New Brockton and Houston County.

Ariton is 2-0 for the first time since 2012, New Brockton since 2015 and Houston County since 2017.

The other 2-0 teams are Enterprise, Rehobeth and Elba. All three are unbeaten after two games for the second straight year.

Crossing the state line: Headland travels across the Alabama state line Friday into Georgia to visit Seminole County in Donalsonville. It marks the Rams’ first game outside Alabama soil since 2005 when they visited Miller County, Ga., and took a 45-20 win.

Headland and Seminole have previous history with seven previous match-ups, the last coming 40 years ago in 1981. The Indians won four of the seven games, including all three in Donalsonville. The Rams won two and the teams tied in 1967.