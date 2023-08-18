Lakeside School, Early County and Seminole County posted season-opening wins, while Abbeville Christian lost its opener in high school football action on Friday night.

Lakeside School defeated Southern Prep on the road 30-0 and Abbeville Christian fell at home to No. 8 ranked Autauga Academy 49-16 in AISA action in Alabama. Early County defeated Miller County 29-15 and Seminole County routed Kendrick of Columbus 53-14 in Georgia opening action.

Lakeside 30, Southern Prep 0: Taylor Morrow threw two touchdown passes and the Lakeside defense posted two scores to lead the Chiefs’ season-opening win at Southern Prep Academy in Camp Hill.

The outcome gave new head coach Buck McDonald a victory in his coaching debut with Lakeside.

Morrow threw TD passes to Kaleb Moore and to Darrien Madre. Anderson Mott added a rushing touchdown.

The Chiefs defense, meanwhile, scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone and on a safety.

The defense also earned a shutout, Lakeside’s first since 2020.

Autauga Academy 49, Abbeville Christian 16: The Generals fell at James W. Rane Stadium to Autauga Academy.’

Wyatt Farrar and Hunter Reynolds had a rushing touchdown each for ACA. A long kickoff return by Jaxson Henrich set up the Farrar score. Peyton Harper ran in a two-point conversion.

ACA also got a safety from Ja’Varse Turner.

Early County 29, Miller County 15: Chris Williams and Kendarrious Boyd both rushed for two touchdowns as Early County opened the 2023 season with a 29-15 win over Miller County in a Georgia Region 1-A Division II contest Friday at Standifer Field in Blakely.

The outcome gave new Bobcat coach Frank Killingsworth a win in his debut at Early County.

The Bobcats led virtually the whole game after Boyd scored on the game’s first offensive play on a 65-yard run, but couldn’t put the Pirates away until a Williams 2-yard scoring run late in the fourth quarter.

After Boyd’s opening touchdown and ensuing point after kick by Mason Warfield, the Bobcats pushed the lead to 15-0 on a Boyd 10-yard scoring run and a Williams’ two-point conversion later in the first quarter.

After an interception return set up a Miller County score, Early County eased out to a 21-7 lead on a 12-yard TD run by Williams. The point after kick failed.

Miller County scored before the half to cut the deficit to 21-15.

The Pirates opened the second half by moving inside the Bobcat 10, but penalties backed Miller County up and the Bobcats earned a fourth-down quarterback sack to snuff out the scoring threat.

An interception by Jamarion Price stopped another Miller County threat.

Williams then scored on his 2-yard run to help the Bobcats pull away to the two-score win. Ty Stovall added a two-point conversion run after the TD.

Early County amassed 337 total yards, including 290 on the ground. Boyd earned 100 yards on just five carries. Williams followed with 78 yards on 15 carries and Stovall picked up 57 on 13 carries.

Ashtyn Grimes completed 4-of-7 passes for 47 yards for Early County.

Defensively, B’Anthony Wade was in on seven solos, an assist and a quarterback sack, while Boyd had three solos, two assists and a blocked punt. Bryce Green had four solos and two assists and Jimmy Jones had four solos and one assist.

Seminole County 53, Kendrick 14: The Indians opened the season in style, posting their most points in a game in six years during a 53-14 victory over Kendrick of Columbus at Seminole Stadium in Donalsonville.

Six different players scored for Seminole County, led by Terry Daniels’ two rushing touchdowns and Kel Hamilton’s rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown from Ellis Denham. Kamarion Jones, Devin Gale and Jaden McCarthur all added a rushing touchdown. Quon Owens returned a fumble for a touchdown for the only Indian score.

Seminole County’s 53 points were the most since scoring the same amount against Randolph-Clay on Sept. 22, 2017.