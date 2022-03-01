 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GOLF: Crowder paces Houston Academy
PREP GOLF: Crowder paces Houston Academy

  Updated
Mason Crowder fired a two-day 154 to finish tied for 19th overall to lead Houston Academy at the Wynlakes Invitational this week in Montgomery.

The Raiders finished 11th out of 24 teams.

Mac Edge followed Crowder with a 165 total. William Savoy had a 168, Field Dismuke a 169 and Denton Dowling a 175.

