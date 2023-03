# Denotes area/section games

Friday, March 10

High School Baseball

Geneva County at Slocomb, 6 p.m.

Northside Methodist at Houston Academy, 4:30 p.m. #

Houston County at Pike County, 4 p.m.

Ponce De Leon (Fla.) at Samson, 5 p.m.

Flomaton at G.W. Long, 5 p.m.

Elba at Goshen, 4:30 p.m.

Terry Sikes Memorial Tournament

Troy University

Shelby County vs. Citronelle, noon

Shelby County vs. James Clemens, 2:30 p.m.

Wetumpka vs. Tuscaloosa Academy, 5 p.m.

Wetumpka vs. Ariton, 7:30 p.m.

Charles Henderson

Bibb County vs. Marbury, 2:30 p.m.

Bibb County vs. Charles Henderson, 5 p.m.

Pike Liberal Arts vs. James Clemens, 7:30 p.m.

FCA Tournament

Montgomery

Riverwalk Stadium

Providence Christian vs. Montgomery Academy, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

Pike Liberal Arts at Eufaula, 6 p.m.

Straughn at New Brockton, 5:30 p.m.

Trinity at Pike County, 4 p.m.

Tournaments

Terry Collins Memorial Tournament

James Oates Park

Pool A

Dothan vs. Slocomb, 4 p.m.

Wicksburg vs. Headland, 5:30 p.m.

Winner vs. Winner, 7 p.m.

Loser vs. Loser, 8:30 p.m.

Pool B

Rehobeth vs. Dale County, 4 p.m.

Opp vs. Ariton, 5:30 p.m.

Winner vs. Winner, 7 p.m.

Loser vs. Loser, 8:30 p.m.

Pool C

G.W. Long vs. Houston Academy, 4 p.m.

Cottonwood vs. Pike Liberal Arts, 5:30 p.m.

Winner vs. Winner, 7 p.m.

Loser vs. Loser, 8:30 p.m.

Pool D

LAMP vs. Carroll, 5:30 p.m.

LAMP vs. Ashford, 7 p.m.

Carroll vs. Ashford, 8:30 p.m.

PCA Classic

Prattville Christian

Pool A

Prattville Christian vs. Bob Jones, 3 p.m.

Charles Henderson vs. Bob Jones, 5 p.m.

Charles Henderson vs. Prattville Christian, 7 p.m.

AISA Coaches Tournament

Montgomery

Lagoon Park

Pool A

Lakeside vs. Chambers Academy, noon

Lakeside vs. Macon-East, 1:30 p.m.

Lakeside vs. Coosa Valley Academy, 6 p.m.

High School Soccer

Girls

Prattville at Dothan, 7 p.m. #

G.W. Long at Dale County, 5 p.m.

Northside Methodist at Providence Christian, 5:30 p.m. #

Boys

Dothan at Prattville, 7 p.m. #

G.W. Long at Dale County, 7 p.m.

Northside Methodist at Providence Christian, 7 p.m. #

High School Tennis

Carroll at Dothan (G, B, 3 p.m.)

Bayshore Christian at Providence Christian (G, B, 3 p.m.)

High School Track/Field

Enterprise No. 3 meet

Dothan, Enterprise, Dale County, Providence Christian, Northside Methodist, Slocomb and others, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

High School Baseball

Enterprise at Headland, 3 p.m.

Zion Chapel at Carroll, 1 p.m.

Dale County at Eufaula, 10 a.m.

Dale County vs. Houston Academy, at Eufaula, 12:30 p.m.

Houston Academy at Eufaula, 3 p.m.

Wicksburg at G.W. Long, 10 a.m.

Wicksburg vs. Flomaton, at G.W. Long, noon

Opp vs. Flomaton, at G.W. Long, 3 p.m.

Opp at G.W. Long, 5:30 p.m.

Terry Sikes Memorial Tournament

Troy University

Bibb County vs. Stanhope Elmore, 9 a.m.

Bibb County vs. James Clemens, 11:30 a.m.

Stanhope Elmore vs. James Clemens, 2 p.m.

Rehobeth vs. New Brockton, 4:30 p.m.

Rehobeth vs. Luverne, 7 p.m.

Charles Henderson

Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Straughn, 9 a.m.

Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Ariton, 11:30 a.m.

Straughn vs. Pike Liberal Arts, 2 p.m.

Charles Henderson vs. Ariton, 4:30 p.m.

Charles Henderson vs. W.S. Neal, 7 p.m.

FCA Tournament

Montgomery

Paterson Field

Providence Christian vs. Prattville, 10 a.m.

Providence Christian vs. Montgomery Catholic, noon

High School Softball

Northside Methodist at Zion Chapel, 11 a.m.

Northside Methodist vs. New Brockton, at Zion Chapel, 12:30 p.m.

New Brockton at Zion Chapel, 2 p.m.

Tournaments

Terry Collins Memorial Tournament

James Oates Park

Bracket play

Game 1: Pool A No. 1 vs. Pool D No. 4, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Pool C No. 1 vs. Pool B No. 4, 9 a.m.

Game 3: Pool B No. 1 vs. Pool C No. 4, 9 a.m.

Game 4: Pool D No. 1 vs. Pool A No. 4, 9 a.m.

Game 5: Pool B No. 2 vs. Pool C No. 3, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: Pool D No. 2 vs. Pool A No. 3, 10:30 a.m.

Game 7: Pool A No. 2 vs. Pool D No. 3, 10:30 a.m.

Game 8: Pool C No. 2 vs. Pool B No. 3, 10:30 a.m.

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon

Game 10: Game 2 winner vs. Game 6 winner, noon

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, noon

Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. Game 8 winner, noon

Semifinals

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2 p.m.

Championship

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 3:30 p.m.

PCA Classic

Prattville Christian

Charles Henderson vs. TBA, TBA

AISA Coaches Tournament

Montgomery

Lagoon Park

Gold Bracket

Game 1: No. 1 vs. No. 8, 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 4 vs. No. 5, 11 a.m.

Game 3: No. 3 vs. No. 6, 11 a.m.

Game 4:No. 2 vs. No. 7, 11 a.m.

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 11: (Third place): Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Game 12 (Championship); Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Silver Bracket

Game 1: No. 1 vs. No. 8, 12:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 4 vs. No. 5, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 3 vs. No. 6, 12:30 p.m.

Game 4:No. 2 vs. No. 7, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 11: (Third place): Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Game 12 (Championship); Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

Girls

Carroll vs. Lincoln, at Montgomery YMCA, 1 p.m.

Houston Academy at Trinity, 1 p.m.

Boys

Enterprise at Bayside Academy, 1 p.m.

Houston Academy at Trinity, 3 p.m.

High School Tennis

Bayshore Christian at Northside Methodist (G, B, 3 p.m.)