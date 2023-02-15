# Denotes area/region contest
Thursday, Feb. 16
High School Basketball
South Regional Tournament
Montgomery
Garrett Coliseum
Class 7A
Girls
Enterprise vs. Davidson, 9 a.m.
Prattville vs. Mary G. Montgomery, noon
Boys
Enterprise vs. Baker, 10:30 a.m.
Mary G. Montgomery vs. Dothan, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Girls
Leroy vs.Elba, 3 p.m.
Marengo vs. Red Level, 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling
AHSAA State Championships
Huntsville
Von Braun Center
Class 1A-4A
Opening round/Quarterfinals
Houston Academy, Northside Methodist and others, 3 p.m.
Class 7A
Opening round/Quarterfinals
Dothan, Enterprise and others, 3 p.m.
High School Baseball
Slocomb at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
Geneva vs. W.S. Neal, at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Geneva vs. Goshen, at Greenville, 5 p.m.
Goshen at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Emmanuel Christian at Providence Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Houston Academy at New Brockton, 5 p.m.
Cottonwood at Headland, 5 p.m.
Kinston at Red Level, 5 p.m.
High School Softball
Dale County at Dothan, 4:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Andalusia, 6 p.m.
Carroll at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Pike Road at Charles Henderson, 4:30 p.m.
Headland at Ariton, 6:30 p.m.
Geneva at Wicksburg, 4:30 p.m.
Cottonwood at Slocomb, 6 p.m.
Houston Academy at Emmamuel Christian, 3:30 p.m.
High School Soccer
Girls
Providence Christian at Enterprise, 7 p.m.
High School Tennis
Dothan at Andalusia (G, B, 11 a.m.)
Providence Christian at Opp (G, B, 3:30 p.m.)
High School Golf
Boys
Dothan, Rehobeth, Providence Christian at Enterprise Country Club, 10 a.m.
Girls
Auburn Invitational
Saughahatchee Country Club
Enterprise, Providence Christian and others, 9:30 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
High School Basketball
South Regional Tournament
Montgomery
Garrett Coliseum
Class 2A
Girls
Luverne vs. Abbeville, 3 p .m.
Highland Home vs. Geneva County, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Boys
St. Luke’s vs. Geneva County, 4:30 p.m.
Highland Home vs. Ariton, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama Christian Sports Conference Tournament
Montgomery
Faulkner University
Semifinals
Girls
Wiregrass Kings vs. Ezekiel, 5:45 p.m.
Boys
Wiregrass Kings vs. Ezekiel-Tuscaloosa winner, 7:15 p.m.
High School Wrestling
AHSAA State Championships
Huntsville
Von Braun Center
Class 1A-4A
Consolation/Semifinals
Houston Academy, Northside Methodist and others, 9:30 a.m.
Class 7A
Consolation/Semifinals
Dothan, Enterprise and others, 9:30 a.m.
High School Baseball
Regular Season
Rehobeth at Ariton, 5:30 p.m.
Kinston at Charles Henderson, 5 p.m.
Opp vs. Pike Road, at Greenville, 1 p.m.
Northside Methodist at Abbeville, 4:30 p.m.
Houston County at Cottonwood (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Hits for Heroes
Northcutt Field
Wicksburg vs. Carroll, 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball
Ashford at Houston Academy, 4:30 p.m.
High School Soccer
Girls
Montgomery Catholic at Dale County, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeshore Shootout
Bronze West Division
Alabaster
Carroll vs. Carver (Birminhgam), at Alabaster, 2:30 p.m.
Carroll vs. Jasper, at Alabaster, 7 p.m.
Silver Division
Calera
Northside Methodist vs. Springville, 1 p.m.
Northside Methodist vs. Northridge, 5:30 p.m.
Boys
Providence Christian at Dothan (Rip Hewes), 7:15 p.m.
Enterprise at Montgomery Academy, 7 p.m.
Montgomery Catholic at Dale County, 7 p.m.
High School Tennis
Andalusia at Northside Methodist (G, B, 3 p.m.)
Saturday, Feb. 18
High School Basketball
South Regional Tournament
Montgomery
Garrett Coliseum
Class 3A
Girls
Straughn vs. Pike County, 9 a.m.
Mobile Christian vs. Houston Academy, noon
Class 3A
Boys
Cottage Hill Christian vs. Houston Academy, 10:30 a.m.
Hillcrest (Evergreen vs. Opp, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Girls
UMS-Wright vs. Geneva, 3 p.m.
Jackson- vs. Montgomery Catholic, 6 p.m.
Alabama Christian Sports Conference Tournament
Montgomery
Faulkner University
Semifinals
Girls
Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Boys
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
AHSAA State Championships
Huntsville
Von Braun Center
Class 1A-4A
Placement matches
Houston Academy, Northside Methodist and others, 9 a.m.
Championship matches
Houston Academy, Northside Methodist and others, noon
Class 7A
Placement matches
Dothan, Enterprise and others, 9 a.m.
Championship matches
Dothan, Enterprise and others, noon
High School Baseball
Dothan at Smiths Station (DH), 11 a.m.
Rehobeth at Enterprise, noon
Rehobeth vs. Marbury, at Rehobeth, 2:30 p.m.
Marbury at Enterprise, 5 p.m.
Eufaula at Wicksburg, noon
Geneva vs. Pike Road, at Greenville, 5 p.m.
Providence Christian at Auburn, noon
Providence Christian at Opelika, 3 p.m.
Elba at Samson, noon
Hits for Heroes
Northcutt Field
Northside Methodist vs. Opp, 9 a.m.
Houston Academy vs. Headland, 12:30 p.m.
Dale County vs. Houston Academy, 3:30 p.m.
High School Soccer
Girls
Foley at Dothan (Rip Hewes), 3 p.m.
Lakeshore Shootout
Bronze West Division
Alabaster
Carroll vs. Pell City, at Pelham, 1 p.m.
Silver Division
Calera
Northside Methodist vs. Decatur, 10 a.m.