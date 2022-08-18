Prep schedule

# Denotes region/area game
Friday, Aug. 19
High School Football
Dothan at Carroll
Bay (Fla.) at Enterprise
Headland at Geneva
Dale County at Ariton
Daleville at Goshen
Wicksburg at Houston Academy
Elba at New Brockton
Highland Home at Providence Christian
Pike Liberal Arts at Mobile Christian
Abbeville at Beulah
Samson at Kinston
Barbour County at Pataula Charter (Ga.)
Charles Henderson is off
Eufaula is off
Rehobeth is off
Ashford is off
Pike County is off
Slocomb is off
Cottonwood is off
G.W. Long is off
Geneva County is off
Zion Chapel is off
AISA
Abbeville Christian at Coosa Valley Academy
Southern Prep at Lakeside School
Georgia
GHSA
Early County at Miller County #
Seminole County at Kendrick
High School Volleyball
Tournaments
Juanita Boddie Tournament
Hoover
Finley Center
Enterprise vs. Wetumpka, 4 p.m.
Enterprise vs. Buckhorn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
High School Volleyball
Tournaments
Juanita Boddie Tournament
Hoover
Finley Center
Enterprise vs. Daphne, 9 a.m.
Enterprise vs. Spain Park, noon
Bracket play
Enterprise vs. TBA, TBA
Dale County Kick-Off Tournament
Court 1
Dale County vs. Headland, 8 a.m.
Headland vs. Rehobeth, 9:30 a.m.
Daleville vs. Dale County, 11 a.m.
Dale County vs. Rehobeth, 12:30 p.m.
Dale County vs. Samson, 2 p.m.
Rehobeth vs. Daleville, 3:30 p.m.
Court 2
Rehobeth vs. Samson, 8 a.m.
Samson vs. Daleville, 9:30 a.m.
Headland vs. Samson, 11 a.m.
Headland vs. Daleville, 12:30 p.m.
Amelia Rhodes Set-Off Tournament
Kinston
Pool 1
Kinston vs. Opp, 8:30 a.m.
Zion Chapel vs. New Brockton
Kinston vs. New Brockton
Opp vs. Zion Chapel
Kinston vs. Zion Chapel
Opp vs. New Brockton
Pool 2
Brantley vs. Geneva, 8:30 a.m.
Goshen vs. Straughn
Geneva vs. Straughn
Brantley vs. Straughn
Geneva vs. Goshen
Bracket play
Semifinals
Pool A No. 1 vs. Pool B No. 2
Pool B No. 1 vs. Pool A No. 2
Championship
Semifinal winners
High School Cross Country
ACA Invitational
Tuscaloosa
Munny Sokol Park
Providence Christian and 10 others, 8:30 a.m.
CCS Early Bird Invitational
Andalusia
Covington County Schools Track
Dothan, New Brockton, Northside Methodist, Opp, Goshen, Kinston, Zion Chapel and five others, 9 a.m.