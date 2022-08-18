 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep schedule

  • 0

# Denotes region/area game

Friday, Aug. 19

High School Football

Dothan at Carroll

Bay (Fla.) at Enterprise

Headland at Geneva

Dale County at Ariton

Daleville at Goshen

Wicksburg at Houston Academy

Elba at New Brockton

Highland Home at Providence Christian

Pike Liberal Arts at Mobile Christian

Abbeville at Beulah

Samson at Kinston

Barbour County at Pataula Charter (Ga.)

Charles Henderson is off

Eufaula is off

Rehobeth is off

Ashford is off

Pike County is off

Slocomb is off

Cottonwood is off

G.W. Long is off

Geneva County is off

Zion Chapel is off

AISA

Abbeville Christian at Coosa Valley Academy

Southern Prep at Lakeside School

Georgia

GHSA

Early County at Miller County #

Seminole County at Kendrick

High School Volleyball

Tournaments

Juanita Boddie Tournament

Hoover

Finley Center

Enterprise vs. Wetumpka, 4 p.m.

Enterprise vs. Buckhorn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

High School Volleyball

Tournaments

Juanita Boddie Tournament

Hoover

Finley Center

Enterprise vs. Daphne, 9 a.m.

Enterprise vs. Spain Park, noon

Bracket play

Enterprise vs. TBA, TBA

Dale County Kick-Off Tournament

Court 1

Dale County vs. Headland, 8 a.m.

Headland vs. Rehobeth, 9:30 a.m.

Daleville vs. Dale County, 11 a.m.

Dale County vs. Rehobeth, 12:30 p.m.

Dale County vs. Samson, 2 p.m.

Rehobeth vs. Daleville, 3:30 p.m.

Court 2

Rehobeth vs. Samson, 8 a.m.

Samson vs. Daleville, 9:30 a.m.

Headland vs. Samson, 11 a.m.

Headland vs. Daleville, 12:30 p.m.

Amelia Rhodes Set-Off Tournament

Kinston

Pool 1

Kinston vs. Opp, 8:30 a.m.

Zion Chapel vs. New Brockton

Kinston vs. New Brockton

Opp vs. Zion Chapel

Kinston vs. Zion Chapel

Opp vs. New Brockton

Pool 2

Brantley vs. Geneva, 8:30 a.m.

Goshen vs. Straughn

Geneva vs. Straughn

Brantley vs. Straughn

Geneva vs. Goshen

Bracket play

Semifinals

Pool A No. 1 vs. Pool B No. 2

Pool B No. 1 vs. Pool A No. 2

Championship

Semifinal winners

High School Cross Country

ACA Invitational

Tuscaloosa

Munny Sokol Park

Providence Christian and 10 others, 8:30 a.m.

CCS Early Bird Invitational

Andalusia

Covington County Schools Track

Dothan, New Brockton, Northside Methodist, Opp, Goshen, Kinston, Zion Chapel and five others, 9 a.m.

