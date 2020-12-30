Prep schedule
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An employee at the Westgate Parkway Winn-Dixie was arrested for failing to ring up items in self-checkout on 18 separate occasions.
- Updated
Four men were arrested over the weekend for attacking a man at a Dothan gas station and stealing his jacket.
- Updated
MONTGOMERY – Eric and Nicole Sloan describe themselves as owning “Kingdom businesses” which means that giving back is one of the anchors of th…
- Updated
While many in the Wiregrass enjoyed a long holiday weekend, another 42 patients were admitted to Southeast Health because of COVID-19 complica…
- Updated
The Carver School for Mathematics, Science, and Technology would like to commend all of our students for their hard work and dedication during…
- Updated
A Dothan man is being held without bond after he was arrested for striking his ex-wife in the head with a handgun, causing the gun to discharge.
- Updated
Two local residents were arrested for stealing two laptops from Dothan’s Target over the weekend.
- Updated
An Ozark woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into Dothan home, and assaulting a woman and her child.