Prep schedule
Prep schedule

  Updated
  • 0

Friday, Aug. 27

High School Football

Alabama

AHSAA

Park Crossing at Dothan

Carver (Montgomery) at Enterprise

Eufaula at Central-Phenix City

Montgomery Catholic at Charles Henderson

Abbeville at Headland

Rehobeth at Ashford

Daleville at Dale County

Geneva at Slocomb

Houston Academy at Bayside Academy

Georgiana at New Brockton

Opp at Elba

Wicksburg at Geneva County

Goshen at Ariton

Samson at Cottonwood

Florala at Houston County

Zion Chapel at Kinston

Barbour County vs. Russell County (canceled)

Carroll is off

Pike County is off

G.W. Long is off

AISA

Pike Liberal Arts at Crenshaw Christian (canceled)

Chambers Academy at Abbeville Christian (canceled)

Lakeside School is off

Georgia

GHSA

Early County at Pelham

Blountstown (Fla.) at Seminole County

High School Volleyball

Tournament

Mayor’s Cup

Montgomery

Pool 2

Trinity vs. Prattville Christian, 4 p.m.

Houston Academy vs. Trinity, 5 p.m.

Houston Academy vs. St. Luke’s, 6 p.m.

Pool 4

Bayside Academy vs. Brew Tech, 4 p.m.

Providence Christian vs. St. James, 5 p.m.

Bayside Academy vs. Providence Christian, 6 p.m.

Orange Beach Tournament

Pool B

G.W. Long vs. Elberta, 3:30 p.m.

G.W. Long vs. Addison, 4:30 p.m.

Regular Season

West Florida at Emmanuel Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

High School Volleyball

Ariton Tournament

Bracket play

Match 1: Ariton vs. New Brockton, 8:30 am.

Match 2: Dothan vs. Wicksburg, 8:30 a.m.

Match 3: Brantley vs. Geneva County, 9:15 a.m.

Match 4: Houston County vs. Ariton-New Brockton winner, 9:15 a.m.

Match 5: Dothan-Wicksburg winner vs. Brantley-Geneva County winner, 10 a.m.

Match 6: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 10 a.m.

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 5 loser, 10:45 a.m.

Match 8: Match 4 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 10:45 a.m.

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 loser, 11:30 a.m.

Match 10: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 12:15 p.m.

Match 11: Match 8 loser vs. Match 9 winner, 12:15 p.m.

Match 12: Match 8 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 1 p.m.

Match13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 10 loser, 1:45 p.m.

Match 14 (Championship): Match 10 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Mayor’s Cup

Montgomery

Pool 2

Houston Academy vs. Alabama Christian, 9 a.m.

Houston Academy vs. Prattville Christian, 2 p.m.

Pool 4

Providence Christian vs. Brew Tech, 9 a.m.

Providence Christian vs. Elmore County, noon

Bracket Play

Gold Division

(Top two teams in each pool)

Quarterfinals, TBA

Semifinals, TBA

Championship, TBA

Silver Division

(Bottom two teams in each pool)

Quarterfinals, TBA

Semifinals, TBA

Championship, TBA

Orange Beach Tournament

Second round of pool play

Opening round, 8 a.m.

Last game, 1 p.m.

Bracket play

Gold

(Top two teams in each pool)

Opening round, 2:30 p.m.

Championship 6:30 p.m.

Silver

(Bottom two teams in each pool)

Opening round, noon

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Lee-Scott Tournament

Pike Liberal Arts vs. TBA, TBA

High School Cross Country

Montgomery Academy Invitational

Grady

Enterprise, Providence Christian, Northside Methodist, Zion Chapel and others, 9 a.m.

