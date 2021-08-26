Prep schedule

Friday, Aug. 27
High School Football
Alabama
AHSAA
Park Crossing at Dothan
Carver (Montgomery) at Enterprise
Eufaula at Central-Phenix City
Montgomery Catholic at Charles Henderson
Abbeville at Headland
Rehobeth at Ashford
Daleville at Dale County
Geneva at Slocomb
Houston Academy at Bayside Academy
Georgiana at New Brockton
Opp at Elba
Wicksburg at Geneva County
Goshen at Ariton
Samson at Cottonwood
Florala at Houston County
Zion Chapel at Kinston
Barbour County vs. Russell County (canceled)
Carroll is off
Pike County is off
G.W. Long is off
AISA
Pike Liberal Arts at Crenshaw Christian (canceled)
Chambers Academy at Abbeville Christian (canceled)
Lakeside School is off
Georgia
GHSA
Early County at Pelham
Blountstown (Fla.) at Seminole County
High School Volleyball
Tournament
Mayor’s Cup
Montgomery
Pool 2
Trinity vs. Prattville Christian, 4 p.m.
Houston Academy vs. Trinity, 5 p.m.
Houston Academy vs. St. Luke’s, 6 p.m.
Pool 4
Bayside Academy vs. Brew Tech, 4 p.m.
Providence Christian vs. St. James, 5 p.m.
Bayside Academy vs. Providence Christian, 6 p.m.
Orange Beach Tournament
Pool B
G.W. Long vs. Elberta, 3:30 p.m.
G.W. Long vs. Addison, 4:30 p.m.
Regular Season
West Florida at Emmanuel Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
High School Volleyball
Ariton Tournament
Bracket play
Match 1: Ariton vs. New Brockton, 8:30 am.
Match 2: Dothan vs. Wicksburg, 8:30 a.m.
Match 3: Brantley vs. Geneva County, 9:15 a.m.
Match 4: Houston County vs. Ariton-New Brockton winner, 9:15 a.m.
Match 5: Dothan-Wicksburg winner vs. Brantley-Geneva County winner, 10 a.m.
Match 6: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 10 a.m.
Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 5 loser, 10:45 a.m.
Match 8: Match 4 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 10:45 a.m.
Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 loser, 11:30 a.m.
Match 10: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 12:15 p.m.
Match 11: Match 8 loser vs. Match 9 winner, 12:15 p.m.
Match 12: Match 8 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 1 p.m.
Match13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 10 loser, 1:45 p.m.
Match 14 (Championship): Match 10 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Mayor’s Cup
Montgomery
Pool 2
Houston Academy vs. Alabama Christian, 9 a.m.
Houston Academy vs. Prattville Christian, 2 p.m.
Pool 4
Providence Christian vs. Brew Tech, 9 a.m.
Providence Christian vs. Elmore County, noon
Bracket Play
Gold Division
(Top two teams in each pool)
Quarterfinals, TBA
Semifinals, TBA
Championship, TBA
Silver Division
(Bottom two teams in each pool)
Quarterfinals, TBA
Semifinals, TBA
Championship, TBA
Orange Beach Tournament
Second round of pool play
Opening round, 8 a.m.
Last game, 1 p.m.
Bracket play
Gold
(Top two teams in each pool)
Opening round, 2:30 p.m.
Championship 6:30 p.m.
Silver
(Bottom two teams in each pool)
Opening round, noon
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Lee-Scott Tournament
Pike Liberal Arts vs. TBA, TBA
High School Cross Country
Montgomery Academy Invitational
Grady
Enterprise, Providence Christian, Northside Methodist, Zion Chapel and others, 9 a.m.