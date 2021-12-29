Prep schedule

Thursday, Dec. 30
High School Basketball
Tournaments
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic
Dothan Civic Center
Boys
Semifinals
Headland vs. Eufaula, 6 p.m.
Dothan vs. Ashford-Geneva County winner, 7:30 p.m.
Elba Christmas Classic
Girls
5th place game
Elba vs. Andalusia, 1:30 p.m.
3rd place game
Highland Home vs. Florala, 3 p.m.
Championship
Enterprise vs. Crestview (Fla.), 6 p.m.
Pea River Christmas Classic
Boys
Elba vs. Florala, 1:30 p.m.
Highland Home vs. Goshen, 4:30 p.m.
New Brockton vs. Brantley, 7:30 p.m.
Milton H. Johnson Optimist Shootout
Marianna, Fla.
Boys
Kinston vs. Cottondale (Fla.), 1 p.m.
Hilton Sandestin Beach Blowout
Destin, Fla.
Boys
Championship
Pike Liberal Arts-Blount (Tenn.) winner vs. Breathitt (Ky.)-Winter Park (Fla.) winner, 7 p.m.
Consolation game
Pike Liberal Arts-Blount (Tenn.) loser vs. Breathitt (Ky.)-Winter Park (Fla.) loser, 4 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Gulf Shores Shuffle
Houston Academy and others, all day
Friday, Dec. 31
High School Basketball