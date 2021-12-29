 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Thursday, Dec. 30

High School Basketball

Tournaments

Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

Dothan Civic Center

Boys

Semifinals

Headland vs. Eufaula, 6 p.m.

Dothan vs. Ashford-Geneva County winner, 7:30 p.m.

Elba Christmas Classic

Girls

5th place game

Elba vs. Andalusia, 1:30 p.m.

3rd place game

Highland Home vs. Florala, 3 p.m.

Championship

Enterprise vs. Crestview (Fla.), 6 p.m.

Pea River Christmas Classic

Boys

Elba vs. Florala, 1:30 p.m.

Highland Home vs. Goshen, 4:30 p.m.

New Brockton vs. Brantley, 7:30 p.m.

Milton H. Johnson Optimist Shootout

Marianna, Fla.

Boys

Kinston vs. Cottondale (Fla.), 1 p.m.

Hilton Sandestin Beach Blowout

Destin, Fla.

Boys

Championship

Pike Liberal Arts-Blount (Tenn.) winner vs. Breathitt (Ky.)-Winter Park (Fla.) winner, 7 p.m.

Consolation game

Pike Liberal Arts-Blount (Tenn.) loser vs. Breathitt (Ky.)-Winter Park (Fla.) loser, 4 p.m.

High School Wrestling

Gulf Shores Shuffle

Houston Academy and others, all day

Friday, Dec. 31

High School Basketball

Tournaments

Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

Dothan Civic Center

Boys

Consolation

Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

