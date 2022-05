Prep schedule Monday, May 2

High School Softball

AHSAA Area Tournaments

Class 3A, Area 3

At Wicksburg

Game 1: Providence Christian vs. Daleville, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Houston Academy vs. Slocomb, 4 p.m.

Game 3: Wicksburg vs. Game 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 8 p.m.

Class 1A, Area 2 At Pleasant Home

Game 1: Pleasant Home vs. Florala, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Samson vs. Kinston, 3 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

High School Soccer

AHSAA State Playoffs First Round Class 7A Girls

Dothan at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Class 7A Boys

Enterprise at Auburn, 7 p.m.

High School Golf

AHSAA Sub-State Round Boys Class 3A, South 2 Fairhope Rock Creek Golf Club

Houston Academy, Wicksburg, Opp and others, 9 a.m.

Class 4A, South 3 Dothan Highland Oaks Golf Course

Providence Christian, Ashford, Geneva and others, 9 a.m.

Class 5A, South 4 Mobile Mobile Country Club

Headland and others, 9 a.m.

Class 7A, South 6 Auburn Moore’s Mill golf Course

Enterprise, Dothan and others, 9 a.m.

Girls Sub-State Class 1A-3A, South 1 Fairhope Rock Creek Golf Club

Houston Academy, Providence Christian and Wicksburg, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, May 3

High School Softball

AHSAA Area Tournaments Class 7A, Area 3 At Enterprise

Game 1: Enterprise vs. Jeff Davis, noon

Game 2: Dothan vs. Prattville, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Class 6A, Area 4 At Opelika

Game 1: Valley vs. Eufaula, noon

Game 2: Opelika vs. Russell County, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Class 3A, Area 3 At Wicksburg

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 6 p.m.

Class 3A, Area 4 At Opp

Game 1: Opp vs. Goshen, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Pike County vs. New Brockton, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 6 (Championship): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 9 a.m.

Class 2A, Area 2 At Cottonwood

Game 1: Cottonwood vs. Abbeville, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Houston County vs. Geneva County, 9 a.m.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11:30 a.m.

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 6 (Championship): Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A, Area 3 At Ariton

Game 1: Ariton vs. Elba, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Zion Chapel vs. G.W. Long, 3 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Class 1A, Area 2 At Pleasant Home

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 6 (Championship): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m.

High School Soccer

AHSAA State Playoffs First Round Class 7A Boys

Smiths Station at Dothan, 6 p.m.

Class 1A-3A Girls

Providence Christian at Bayside Academy, 5 p.m.

Class 1A-3A Boys

Providence Christian at Bayside Academy, 7 p.m.

Class 6A Boys

Second round

St. Paul's at Eufaula, 6 p.m.

High School Golf

AHSAA Sub-State Round Class 1A-2A, South 1 Troy Country Club

Elba, Brantley and others, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, May 4

High School Baseball

AISA State Semifinals Best of three series

Class AAA

Bessemer Academy at Pike Liberal Arts (DH), 5 p.m.

Class A

Coosa Valley Academy at Abbeville Christian (DH), 4 p.m.

High School Softball

Area Tournaments Class 6A, Area 4 At Opelika

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 6 (Championship): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 5

High School Baseball

AISA State Semifinals Best of three series If necessary game Class AAA

Bessemer Academy at Pike Liberal Arts, 3:30 p.m.

Class A

Coosa Valley Academy at Abbeville Christian, 4 p.m.

High School Softball

Area Tournaments Class 7A, Area 3 At Enterprise

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6 (Championship): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 7 (If necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m.

Class 5A, Area 3 At Rehobeth

Game 1: Carroll vs. Headland, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Game 1 winner vs. Rehobeth, noon

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 4 (Championship): Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 5 (If necessary): Game4 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m.

Class 4A, Area 2

At Geneva

Game 1: Geneva vs. Straughn, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Ashford vs. Dale County, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 6 (Championship): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 7 (If necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 9 p.m.

Area Tournaments Class 3A, Area 3 At Wicksburg

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 8 (Championship): Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 9 (if necessary): Game 8 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m.

Class 2A, Area 3 At Ariton

Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 6 (Championship): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 7 (If necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 5 p.m.

High School Track/Field

State Outdoor Championships Gulf Shores City Municipal Track

Class 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A, all day

Friday, May 6

High School Baseball

AHSAA State Playoffs Third round Best of three series Class 5A Shelby County at Headland (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Opp at Trinity (DH), TBA

Class 2A

Fayetteville at Ariton (DH), 4:30 p.m.

G.W. Long at Vincent (DH), 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball

AISA State Tournament Montgomery Lagoon Park Class AAA

Game 1: Glenwood vs. Fort Dale, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Russell Christian vs. Springwood, 10 a.m.

Game 3: Clarke Prep vs. Pike Liberal Arts, noon

Game 4: Lee-Scott vs. Bessemer, noon

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 6 p.m.

Class A

Game 1: Abbeville Christian vs. Pickens Academy, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Coosa Valley vs. Jackson or Snook, 10 a.m.

Game 3: North River vs. Jackson or Snook, noon

Game 4: Crenshaw vs. Heritage Christian, noon

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 6 p.m.

High School Track/Field

State Outdoor Championships Gulf Shores City Municipal Track

Class 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A, all day

Cullman High School

Class 1A, 2A, 3A, all day

Saturday, May 7

High School Baseball

AHSAA State Playoffs Third round Best of three series If necessary games Class 5A

Shelby County at Headland, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Opp at Trinity, TBA

Class 2A

Fayetteville at Ariton, 1 p.m.

G.W. Long at Vincent, noon

High School Softball

AISA State Tournament Montgomery Lagoon Park Class AAA

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser, noon

Game 14 (Championship): Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 15 (if necessary): Game 14 winner vs. Game 14 loser, 4 p.m.

Class A

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser, noon

Game 14 (Championship): Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 15 (if necessary): Game 14 winner vs. Game 14 loser, 4 p.m.

High School Track/Field

State Outdoor Championships Gulf Shores City Municipal Track

Class 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A, all day

Cullman High School

Class 1A, 2A, 3A, all day