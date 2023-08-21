PREP SCHEDULE
# Denotes region contest
Tuesday, Aug. 22
High School Volleyball
Cottondale (Fla.) at Wiregrass Kings, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
High School Football
Alabama
AHSAA
Carroll at Dothan
Northside Methodist at Houston County
Andalusia at Opp
High School Volleyball
Dothan at Rehobeth, 4 p.m.
Providence Christian at Enterprise, 5:30 p.m.
Ariton at Carroll, 6 p.m.
Charles Henderson at Luverne, TBA
Abbeville at Eufaula, 5:30 p.m.
Headland at Ashford, 1:30 p.m.
Dale County, Red Level at Florala, 4 p.m.
Geneva at New Brockton, 6 p.m.
Daleville at Houston Academy, 5:30 p.m. #
Samson at New Brockton, 4:30 p.m.
Northside Methodist at Wicksburg, 6 p.m.
Slocomb at Houston County, 5:30 p.m.
Barbour County at Pike County, 5:15 p.m.
G.W. Long at Pike Liberal Arts, 6 p.m.
Kinston at Goshen, 6 p.m.
Elba at Zion Chapel, 6:30 p.m.
Abbeville Christian at Hooper Academy, 4 p.m.
Wiregrass Kings at Marianna (Fla.), 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
High School Football
Alabama
AHSAA
Eufaula at Enterprise
Geneva at Headland
Ariton at Dale County
Graceville (Fla.) at Ashford
Goshen at Daleville
Houston Academy at Wicksburg
New Brockton at Elba
Providence Christian at Highland Home
Beulah at Abbeville
Kinston at Samson
Pike Liberal Arts at Zion Chapel
Charles Henderson is off
Rehobeth is off
Slocomb is off
Pike County is off
Cottonwood is off
Geneva County is off
G.W. Long is off
Barbour County is off
AISA
Abbeville Christian at Crenshaw Christian
Lakeside School at Macon-East
Georgia
GHSA
Seminole County at Early County #
High School Volleyball
Regular Season
Andalusia at Opp, 6 p.m.
Boddie Tournament
Hoover
Enterprise vs. Seckinger, 5:30 p.m.
Enterprise vs. Priceville, 8:30 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Spread the Light Glow Run
Landmark Park
Dothan
Dothan, Enterprise, Headland, Houston Academy, Northside Methodist, Providence Christian, Emmanuel Christian, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
High School Volleyball
Rehobeth Classic
Pool A (Court 1)
Rehobeth vs. Slocomb, 8:30 a.m.
Andalusia vs. Pleasant Home, 9:30 a.m.
Rehobeth vs. Andalusia, 10:30 a.m.
Slocomb vs. Pleasant Home, 11:30 a.m.
Rehobeth vs. Pleasant Home, 12:30 p.m.
Slocomb vs. Andalusia, 1:30 p.m.
Pool B (Court 2)
Dothan vs. Northside Methodist, 8:30 a.m.
Ashford vs. Cottonwood, 9:30 a.m.
Dothan vs. Ashford, 10:30 a.m.
Northside Methodist vs. Cottonwood, 11:30 a.m.
Dothan vs. Cottonwood, 12:30 p.m.
Northside Methodist vs. Ashford, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Pool A No. 1 vs. Pool B No. 2, 3 p.m. (Court 1)
Pool B No. 1 vs. Pool A No. 2, 3 p.m. (Court 2)
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (Court 1)
Boddie Tournament
Hoover
Enterprise vs. Mae Jemison, 10 a.m.
Enterprise vs. Arab, noon
Amelia Rhoades Set-Off Tournament
Kinston
Pool 1
Kinston vs. New Brockton, 8:30 a.m.
Zion Chapel vs. Goshen
Kinston vs. Goshen
New Brockton vs. Zion Chapel
Kinston vs. Zion Chapel
Goshen vs. New Brockton
Pool 2
Brantley vs. Opp, 8:30 a.m.
Geneva vs. Straughn
Brantley vs. Straughn
Brantley vs. Geneva
Opp vs. Straughn
Geneva vs. Opp
Bracket Play
Pool 1 No. 1 vs. Pool 2 No. 2, 3:30 p.m.
Pool 2 No. 1 vs. Pool 1 No. 2, 3:30 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Yellow Jacket Invitational
Vernon
Match 1: Bethlehem (Fla.) vs. Vernon (Fla.), 8 a.m.
Match 2: Walton (Fla.) vs. Holmes County (Fla.), 8 a.m.
Match 3: Wiregrass Kings vs. Walton/Holmes County winner, 9:30 a.m.
Match 4: Altha (Fla.) vs. Bethlehem-Vernon winners, 9:30 a.m.
Match 5: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 11 a.m.
Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 11 a.m.
Match 7 (Third place): Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 12:30 p.m.
Match 8 (Championship): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 2 p.m.