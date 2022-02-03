 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOCCER: Dothan JV girls edge Providence Christian
PREP SOCCER: Dothan JV girls edge Providence Christian

The Dothan High School JV girls soccer team defeated Providence’s JV girls 1-0 on Thursday night.

Ellisia Rambo scored the lone goal on an assist by Catherine Farmer. Ava Bell led the Dothan defense, and Moriah Hogans got the shut-out in goal.

