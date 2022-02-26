PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Dothan boys edge Benjamin Russell

Wesley Farmer and Paulensky Philemond had a goal each to lead the Dothan boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over Benjamin Russell on Saturday.

Noah Donner and Thomas Dowd had one assist each.

Keith Stampley had five saves in goal for DHS.

Enterprise boys 1, St. Michael 1 (tie): Peyton Polidore had the Wildcat goal off an assist from Drew Suter in the tie at Wildcat Stadium.

Cody Kirk had six saves in goal for the Wildcats.

Junior Varsity

St. Michael boys 3, Enterprise 2: Jose Segura and James Jackson had a goal each for Enterprise.

Conrad Suter and Chase Perry had an assist each for EHS. Sean Medina had one save.

Dothan boys 2, Benjamin Russell 0: Ashton Payne and Diego Hollis had one goal each and Cristian Hernandez and Blake Rouse had an assist each Dothan.

Gabriel Medina had the shutout in goal with three saves.