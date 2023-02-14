Enterprise earned a 5-0 win over Houston Academy in high school boys soccer action Tuesday night at the Westgate Soccer Complex.

Diego Rodriguez scored two goals and Jose Segura, Mateo Lorenzo and Stephane Pejon had one each. Payton Polidore had two assists and Carter Lascano, Segura and Pejon had one assist each.

Sean Medina had the shutout in goal.

Dothan 10, Northside Methodist 0: Mason Roe scored two goals and Kevin Calderon had three assists and a goal to lead Dothan over Northside Methodist.

Erick Gomez, Paulensky Philemond, Jesus Bautista, Lewis Barimah and Julian Zlotea had a goal each. Dothan also had a score via a NMA own goal. Wesley Farmer had two assists and Will Moody one.

Alessio Nuzzo had the shutout in goal for DHS (4-1).

Girls

Houston Academy 10, G.W. Long 0: Brinley Harrell scored four goals and Emily Selig two to lead Houston Academy’s win.

Bennett Amason, Amelia Eldridge, Sarah Ann Eldridge and Elsie Shirley had one goal each. Amason, Sarah Ann Eldridge and Shirley had an assist each.

Maggie Renshaw had the shutout in goal for HA.

Carroll girls 11, Dale County 0: The visiting Lady Eagles had 11 different girls score goals in the 11-0 victory.

Savannah Pedroza, Emmy Ganey (PK), Audrey McDonald, Ashlyn Yarbrough, Laynie Recor, Emma Edler, Jaylin Powell, Kaylee Johnson, Edie Chancey, Arianna Means and Allison King each scored for Carroll.

Elder had three assists while Recor, Johnson, Powell, King, Pedroza, and Amaya Hernendez each had one assist.

Ganey earned the shutout in goal while Recor and Edler each had six steals and Madelyne Little had four.

The Lady Eagles (3-0) travel to Birmingham this weekend for the Lakeshore Shootout.