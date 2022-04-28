 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Eufaula boys rout R.E. Lee 10-3 to advance to second round in Class 6A

The Eufaula boys soccer team advanced to the Class 6A Sub-State second round on Thursday night, defeating R.E. Lee of Montgomery 10-3 on the road in Montgomery.

The Tigers will face the winner of Saturday’s St. Paul’s-Robertsdale match on Monday or Tuesday.

Regular Season

Enterprise girls 2, Smiths Station 2 (tie): In a make-up of a rained out game, Enterprise girls soccer finished in a 2-2 with Smiths Station on Thursday.

Kaylee Richardson scored both Enterprise goals. Evelyn Holmes-Smith had an assist. Holmes-Smith and Arianne Siegel led the defense with eight steals each and Brooke Parker had six steals.

Taylor Waters had eight saves in goal.

